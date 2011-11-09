Steve Jobs Wasn’t The Einstein Of Our Generation, He Was The Picasso

The next ten years of tech promise to be entirely different than the decade just ending.

Why? Does it matter? And how can we embrace the shift from tools, to what tools can do?

It turns out that Steve Jobs knew this all along–and the devices he built and the ecosystem he created were optimized not for technology, but for the creation of art.

The easy characterization of Jobs is as an inventor, the Albert Einstein of our time. But that’s not quite right. Jobs wasn’t a technologist, or even a scientist, though the result of his genius will impact both technology and science for decades to come.

Jobs was a sculptor, an artist. A difficult, driven, passionate artist who stood at the crossroads of technology and liberal arts. He knew this so clearly that he put a street sign on the projected image behind him at the March 2nd launch of the iPad2.

As he explained to biographer Walter Isaacson:

“When I went to Pixar, I became aware of a great divide. Tech companies don’t understand creativity. They don’t appreciate intuitive thinking, like the ability for an A&R guy at a music label to listen to a hundred artists and have a feeling for which five might be successful. They think that creative people just sit around on couches all day and are undisciplined, because they’ve not seen how driven and disciplined the creative folks at places like Pixar are.” “On the other hand, music companies are completely clueless about technology. They think they can just go out and hire a few tech folks, but that would be like Apple trying to hire people to produce music.” “I’m one of the few people who understands how producing technology requires initiation and creativity, and how producing something artistic takes real discipline.”

Jobs was building what would be the world’s largest computer company, but doing so from a place that was honestly more emotional than it was intellectual. Prone to tantrums, crying binges, and demanding and often exhausting bouts of creative energy, Jobs was as far from a tech nerd as you could imagine. He was an artist, and he knew it. He sculpted in glass and silicon and emotional textures of sound and pictures.