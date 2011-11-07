Barnes And Noble’s $249 Nook Tablet Revealed To Rival Kindle Fire

Google Launches Google+ Pages for Brands . Taking (yet another?) leaf out of Facebook’s and perhaps Twitter’s book, Google has just launched brand-centric Pages for Google+. The idea is to “give people a way to connect and build relationships with businesses, brands and other organizations” as well as letting firms “build a presence and share content with their customers and fans on Google+.” It’s aimed at firms large and small, non-corporate bodies, and entertainment or sports sectors. –KE

–Updated 2:05 p.m. EST

Former Myspace President Jason Hirschhorn Joins GetGlue Board. GetGlue is an unusual social network, and it has just pulled off an unusual coup: Jason Hirschhorn, formerly president of Myspace and Sling Media, has joined its board of directors. Currently on the board of MGM and Computers for Youth, Hirschhorn occupies a crucial skill intersection between social media and traditional media. –KE

–Updated 12:15 p.m. EST

Knight-Mozilla News Technology Partnership Winners Announced. The future of the news is… open-source. At the recent Mozilla Festival in London, five news fellows were announced who will generate ideas and work on open-source projects at Al Jazeera English, The Guardian, the BBC, Zeit Online, and the Boston Globe. Fellows will also train employees and work on cutting-edge technologies for use by the journalism community as a whole. Laurian Gridinoc, Nicola Hughes, Mark Boas, Cole Gillespie, and Dan Schultz are the lucky winners. –NU

–Updated 10:45 a.m. EST

Barnes And Noble Reveals Kindle Fire Response. B&N has just revealed its new hardware weapon in its ongoing war with Amazon over the e-reader market–the Nook Tablet. It’s a 7-inch tablet PC with a 1GHz CPU, an 11.5 hour battery life (for reading, videos take it down to 9), weighing under a pound and with 16GB of memory, an expandable SD storage solution and 1GB of RAM. Software-wise it’ll support TV apps, comes with free cloud storage, and Netflix and Hulu support will be built in on launch. The tablet costs $249 (half the iPad entry price, $50 more than the Fire) with preorders now and deliveries starting next week. Meanwhile, its existing Android Nook Color e-reader is having a price drop to $199, and earning 100 “enhancements” too. –KE