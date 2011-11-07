Don’t Call It Hyper Local, Bleacher Report Offering “Hyper Specific” Sports Videos

Bleacher Report, a popular sports media website that offers a mix of user- and expert-generated content, debuts original video programming on Monday.

Since its launch in 2008, the venture-backed Bleacher Report has grown rapidly. Its site boasts over 20 million uniques and 550 million page views monthly. Its newsletter reaches 1 million subscribers. Bleacher Report is a top five web destination for sports content according to comScore. The founders hope it will become a top destination for sports videos online as well.

Bleacher Report’s new “video hub” will offer original programming and short form video content in high definition (HD) format, created by a talent pool of lead writers or “columnists” at Bleacher Report and other popular personalities.

So, where, specifically, should a niche sports geek begin? “Mixed Martial Arts has an incredibly passionate fan base,” says Bleacher Report CEO Brian Grey. “It’s a good place to start. We have a good relationship with UFC (Ultimate Fighting Championship), too.” Cofounder and VP Video Programming and Production, Dave Nemetz, adds “There is a huge community there and they are underserved in the marketplace.”

Bleacher Repor’ts new MMA program The Ultimate Show is hosted by Kenda Perez, familiar from Spike TV’s Best of Pride Fighting Championship. Edge Shave Gel is the title’s first sponsor. The weekly series features previews and highlights with analysis and interviews of MMA athletes and other professionals.

Fast Company visited Bleacher Report headquarters in San Francisco this week to check out the studio and some of the new programming.

