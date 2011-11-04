Andy Rooney: Voice Of The Internet

Andy Rooney was never much of a technologist: “Computers make it easier to do a lot of things,” he once observed, “but most of the things they make it easier to do don’t need to be done.”

PCs, of course, are just one in a Christmas catalog of things Rooney railed against in his legendary career (including Christmas catalogs), earning the 92-year-old writer and 60 Minutes commentator a withering reputation among younger people (that is, under 70) as America’s biggest whiner, a rumpled grump whose advanced years afforded him a cranky old man caricature, one that gave Osama Bin Laden and a can of mixed nuts the same level of impassioned disregard. Upon his death last week, his reputation was quickly and succinctly illustrated with the posthumous Twitter hashtag #getoffmylawn.

Curmudgeon. Scrooge. Cranky old man. Yep, these descriptions applied to a fellow who boasted a cloudy world view as cumulonimbus as the shape of his eyebrows, but these terms imply a sense of irrelevance–as if what he said and how he said it were relics of another, bygone era of Old Man Land–and nothing could be further from the truth.

Andy Rooney and his legacy of observational journalism deserve credit for essentially creating the Voice of the Internet.

You know that voice. It’s the smug “IMO” asshole voice we all enjoy, the voice that is widely accepted and taken for granted as the tonal infrastructure that keeps the web upright. Sure, Marshall McLuhan may have defined the Global Village, but Rooney predicted and embodied its citizens, that no matter how great the village, we are all connected by a global desire to bitch about it. So, ladies and gentlemen, let’s give the hardest-hating man in show business his due. Andy Rooney: The Godfather of Troll.

That’s a compliment, of course, in a Rooney-esque way. Frame his weekly gripes–essentially YouTube-ready rants before the format existed–in the context of digital culture: His Everyman assails on the mundane are near identical in form, severity, passion and agitation as anything you’ve read on or (just as likely) posted to Gawker, Twitter, or Facebook.