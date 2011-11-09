Can You Be Damned By Strong Praise? If The Context Is Wrong, Absolutely

We all know how easy it is to damn someone with faint

praise. When you describe a

coworker as “not completely useless,”

or a potential blind date as “decent enough looking, I guess,” other people

understand immediately what you are really saying. Faint praise is generally used intentionally, to send a

message. And that message is: steer

clear of that one.

Why don’t we just come out and say what we really mean? The short answer is that there is an awful lot of social

pressure to avoid directly criticizing

other people. Studies show that

people who “bad mouth” others are viewed very negatively. (Gossipers very much included–lots of

people like to hear gossip, but they

rarely like the person delivering it.)

As the saying goes, “If you don’t have something nice to

say, don’t say it at all.” Faint

praise is a great way to get around that particular problem–you get to technically say something nice, knowing

that you are really saying something very different.

But what if you say something that isn’t just technically

nice, but is actually nice–something genuinely positive? New

research by psychologists Nicolas Kervyn, Hilary Bergsieker, and Susan Fiske suggests

that you can still inadvertently send a negative message, even when you say

only unambiguously positive things–a kind of “accidental” innuendo. The reason has everything to do with context.

When you are describing someone, people (largely

unconsciously) expect you to mention aspects of personality or character that

are relevant to the situation you are

in. In other words, if you are

describing Bob to a potential employer, she will expect you to talk about Bob’s

competence–is he hard-working,

reliable, innovative? If, on the

other hand, you want to bring Bob along to a party and you are describing him

to the hostess, she will expect you to talk about Bob’s warmth–is he engaging, funny, easy to get along with?

When you violate those expectations–when you focus on

Bob’s warmth in the context of work, or praise his competence in a more social

setting, new studies show that people draw very negative conclusions (even

though, technically, you had only good things to say). They assume that since you aren’t

addressing what you should be addressing, you must be doing it

intentionally. What you aren’t saying leaves the biggest impact.