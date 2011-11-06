How Jonah Hill Became An Action Hero In Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 [VIDEO]

Making a commercial for a monster game franchise comes with its own particular challenges. On one hand there’s an extent to which you just need to get out of the way and not actively annoy fans; on the other, the sheer muscle of the game demands something that isn’t limp in comparison.

L.A.-based agency 72andSunny got the call earlier this year to create the launch campaign for Activision’s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, which goes on sale, officially, November 8. To help the title top the staggering sales results of past COD games, the agency needed to expand the franchise to new players while offering something engaging for hardcore fans. The result is “The Vet and the N00b,” a guns-blazing live action production number complete with multi-city sequences orchestrated by a proven action director and three visual effects companies, with two A-List stars toting the weapons.

The launch campaign centers on a 90-second trailer based on the veteran/newbie premise, starring Sam Worthington and Jonah Hill and directed by Peter Berg. The film begins with Hill (Get Him to The Greek, Superbad, Moneyball) bumbling through a burned-out New York war zone, with Worthington (Avatar, Clash of the Titans) as the battle-hardened foil. As the armed action progresses, through a Berlin skyscraper, the streets of Paris, and the interior of an airborne plane, Hill acquires skills, and ultimately, veteran status and swagger. It’s an accessible narrative for the real newbies in the audience, but the sequences also provide layers of meaning for COD vets–Hill’s uniform patches, for example, change through the spot as they do in the game, and he makes the common noob mistake of using an RPG in a small space; Worthington uses the surface-to-air missile turrets that skilled players can access in the game.

The MW3 campaign is a continuation of the “There’s a Soldier in all of Us” positioning, introduced by TBWA/Chiat/Day L.A. last year via a much-discussed spot for Call of Duty Black Ops, which featured everyday people (and a few celebs) immersed in battle.