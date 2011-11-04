There are several ways to get involved with the Fast Company team and other readers and leaders around the world.

For the latest updates and news on Fast Company events, sign up for our newsletter: www.fastcompany.com/events/subscribe.

Innovation Uncensored

Fast Company’s Innovation Uncensored event embodies the ethos of our brand and represents the culmination of our work throughout the year. Innovation is at the core of everything we do. Every day on our website and in each issue of the magazine, we explore innovative groundbreaking business solutions across every industry.

With this event, we give attendees live access to top business visionaries and the companies to watch, with the goal to learn from and to be inspired by their practices and insight.

The event itself is a great conversation/debate starter, but the greater value is in taking attendees inside these stellar companies and teaching them something they don’t know: surprising stats, smart techniques, best practices. Because in the end, we have an ulterior motive: inspiring attendees to lead their companies to make next year’s Most Innovative Companies List.

Upcoming Conference Dates

April 18, 2012 – Innovation Uncensored, New York

Early November 2012 – Innovation Uncensored, San Francisco

For more information, please visit www.innovationuncensored.com.