RIM’s Vision Of The Future Might Rely On Someone Else’s Goggles

RIM has a PR problem: A couple of videos, filmed and rendered in the emerging-as-classic “what the future will be like”-style overlayed with electro-orchestral music, have leaked online. They’re called Future Visions, and RIM’s already issued a couple of copyright requests to YouTube to have some versions taken down.

That’s not the problem, though. The problem is that the vision of the future RIM is peddling could be mistaken for a tribute to Microsoft’s recent “Productivity Future Vision” clip, filmed on a trip to an office that’s already embraced tablets and smartphones into its daily operations, and with a dab of IP lifted from Apple’s extensive patent portfolio. The clips are the futurology equivalent of taking someone else’s two-day leftover pizza from the fridge, dribbling it with some ketchup and tabasco in the vain hope of injecting some of your own flavor into it, and popping it in the microwave to have it warmed over.

Dare we suggest we see a Siri rip-off in these videos, and more than a hint of Microsoft’s smooth, typography-led UI design from Windows Phone 7? Augmented reality is all over these clips, too, as is multi-person video calling…both technologies that are already highly developed as apps on Android and iOS platforms as well as traditional computers. There’s even a hint of direct data transfer, perhaps through a tech like NFC, that links a handheld smartphone to a bigger tablet–in the way HP’s aborted TouchPad connected to Pre smartphones.



BlackBerry Future Visions by KathimeriniKinisi

There’s also irony a-plenty in RIM’s imagined future. RIM has been lambasted for dragging its heels as the touchscreen/multitouch revolution swept smartphone design, and yet the thick, chunky (or as perhaps RIM’s imagineers would have it, “reliable,” and “business-like”) smartphones in the video take the idea to the max and make the entire face of the phone a touchscreen.