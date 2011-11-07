Google Exemplifies How Not To Release Product Updates

As an early adopter, I sit in front of new software and new apps every day. I look mostly for things that will help the startups and small businesses we coach at Stealthmode.

So of course I manually switched to the new look at Gmail, after playing with the new look for Google Reader. While many tech people complained about the new Google Reader, I found it cleaner and easier to use. I share things mostly on Twitter and Facebook or G+, so unlike many dissatisfied users of Google Reader who were angry when “share” and “share with note” vanished, I found I still had my social options. If you are looking for how to send things to Twitter and Facebook, that’s under “send to.” True, there’s no “shared items” on the new version, but that gave me too much to read anyway and I can get that functionality from Twitter.

Gmail is another story entirely. I have dual screens, and I have two accounts, one for myself on my larger display, and one for ZEDO, an ad network with whom I am currently working, on a smaller screen. ZEDO uses GoogleApps. When I work, I keep Gmail open for myself in Chrome, and and GoogleApps open in Safari for monitoring ZEDO.

There was no indication from Google that there were now three different settings to display the new version of Gmail: Comfortable (for larger displays), Cozy, and Compact. The default view when I switched was “Comfortable” on both screens, and I couldn’t keep the threads together on the smaller screen. I would have loved to know I could have set the smaller one up in “Cozy” or even “Compact.”

Last night I finally discovered, through TWiT, that there’a a little flywheel in the upper right of the Gmail screen that lets you set the displays.

Not to mention the fact that I couldn’t figure out how to delete a message in the new display. Or how to reply. Only when you select a message and look above it do you see the little trash can, and the other options.