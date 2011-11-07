What Where They Thinking? For Oreo–And Lots Of Brands–Bigger Isn’t Better

Marketed as America’s favorite cookie, Oreo has become an American icon. Two chocolaty circular cookie wafers held together by a sweet vanilla creme filled center have become the perfect accompaniment for milk and an irresistible snack for young and old alike.

Then what could be wrong with making more to love? Introduced in 1984, the Oreo Big Stuf was a humongous cookie, about 10 times the size of a normal Oreo. Sold in a box of 10, each Big Stuf cookie was packaged individually, each containing 316 calories and 13 grams of fat. This cookie didn’t even make it to middle school–it was discontinued after seven years.

Where They Went Wrong

1. Gluttonous or Wasteful? It would seem that giving the consumer more of what they love would make this product an instant and continuous success. But there the execution was flawed with regard to the consumer target. Oreo is a family staple–but it seems like the huge size of the Oreo Big Stuf is designed more for adult-sized appetites rather than kids. Yes, I’m sure it was amazing to get a giant cookie in your lunch box or as an after-school snack, but the truth is, most kids couldn’t finish it in just one sitting (at least without getting a tummy ache).

2. The Time Factor Considering the large size of this cookie, someone should have determined the amount of time it would take to actually eat it. Reviewers said it took 20 minutes to completely eat just one. With an average lunch time of just 30 minutes, kids are eager to get outside with their friends for recess, not sit inside eating a giant cookie. Even an adult with a monstrous appetite wouldn’t spend that much time to eat this snack.

3. The Forgotten Oreo Rituals Either you twist your Oreo apart to enjoy the creme-filled center first, or you dunk the entire Oreo in milk, or you do a little bit of both, but with an Oreo this size, you can’t do either one easily. You now need to change your Oreo routine, eating a lot of it first so you can eventually pull it apart or get it small enough to fit in the glass for dunking. Did someone forget that old habits die hard?