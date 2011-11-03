Seven Words Your Regular Employees Can’t Stand

by Mark Goulston and Doc Barham, Xtraordinary Outcomes



“When

you use any of these words, how often do your regular employees that

will be tasked with executing the details, start to salivate with

enthusiasm and have a look that says, ‘Let me sink my teeth into

that!’?” we asked one of our CEO clients.

He started to laugh and

said, “Rarely. In fact, a quarter of the people are looking at their

Blackberrys or iPhones to check their messages.”

When you start to

talk about any of these, if you can’t see how tentative your people’s

smiles are, you are not observant. If you don’t realize that even if

they are smiling and nodding from the neck up (out of deference or fear

of authority), they are not engaging from the neck down, you are not

clued in. Most likely you do notice, but these words are so much of your vocabulary, you can’t imagine using others.

Why

are these words more likely to feel like nails on a chalkboard to your

people than a call to action that excites and spontaneously enrolls

them?

In a robust economy where people have emotional breathing

room these words might be tolerated or even inspiring. However in a

tight economy where fear abounds consider some of the following that may

be on their minds and be distracting them: