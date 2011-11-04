Groupon IPO: Stay Calm

Groupon is finally going public on Friday, and as the stock goes racing out into the market, there’s going to be a lot of noise about what its performance means–for the company, for the daily deals industry, and for Internet IPOs in general.

It will be easy to get caught up in the frenzy of the moment. For those who want to “keep their heads while all about are losing theirs” (to quote the famous poem by Rudyard Kipling), here are three things to keep in mind:

Groupon’s stock price will probably pop—but that doesn’t mean it’s actually worth the inflated value

Groupon’s stock is slated to open somewhere between $16-19 a share, but it will likely go soaring over the course of the day. Where it ends up is anyone’s guess (probably higher than its opening price, given the demand for the stock), but be careful how you interpret that increase. The unnuanced conclusion would be that Groupon is actually worth way more than the $10-11 billion the $16-19 stock price would suggest.

But that’s not what will actually be happening. Instead, the pop will more likely be the result of the artificial scarcity Groupon is creating. It has 632 million outstanding shares left. But it’s only putting 30 million of them, or 4.7%, on the market. So there will likely be a mad scramble from investors to grab some the shares now, in order to capture an expected upside down the road. Indeed, Reuters is reporting that there’s already more demand than shares available.

Groupon is probably not worth $10 billion, but so what?