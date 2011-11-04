The Financial Institutions Banking On Occupy Wall Street’s “Move Your Money Day”

This Saturday, Nov. 5, is being promoted by several Occupy-Wall-Street affiliated groups, including MoveOn.org, as Bank Transfer Day, aka Move Your Money Day, a day for consumers to show their dissatisfaction with bailouts and billions in profits by cutting up their Citibank or Bank of America debit cards in favor of a nonprofit credit union or community bank.

In recent weeks, angry protesters have surrounded bank branches on both coasts. Some account holders were even arrested while trying to close their accounts–not a pleasant customer service experience on either side of the equation. Some even credit the movement with Bank of America’s recent reversal on debit card fees.

But one company’s PR nightmare is another’s business opportunity, particularly for those in the financial industry who are trying to break from the pack by offering idealism, integrity, and lower costs as selling points. Credit unions across the country are adding Saturday hours for the 5th and reaching out to potential switchers via social media. CUNA, the trade association of the nation’s credit unions, has created a T-shirt to promote Bank Transfer Day, and the Credit Union League of New Jersey is running radio ads.

New Resource Bank, a small bank in San Francisco with extensive green initiatives that invests in cleantech and other sustainable companies, last year became the first publicly traded company to file as a B-Corp, incorporating triple-bottom-line ideals into its charter. They’re running a “Move Your Money” campaign, where those who join by November 15 will be rewarded with a $25 donation to one of several nonprofits. “From our normal 25 accounts a week, we’ve been seeing 15-20 new accounts a day,” says CEO Vince Siciliano. “People are coming in and saying, I’ve been thinking about this for a long time, and this Occupy Wall Street and Move Your Money Day have pushed me off the wall of inertia.”

And recently just blocks from Wall Street, three self-dubbed “disruptive” financial services companies

held a media event titled “Beyond Occupy Wall Street: Creating Industry

Change for the Greater Good.” “Our offices are just a few blocks away

from Liberty Plaza,” said Jon Stein, CEO of Betterment.com, who organized the event.

“We took a couple people from the office to go down and walk around. I

was surprised by the focus–many people were talking about the same

things we were interested in when we started Betterment.” Stein used to

consult for large banks, and witnessed lots of bad behavior, like a bank in

Ohio that was purposely targeting poor customers with low balances, reaping 80% of its checking account profits from overdraft and other fees; and a broker who took the opposite side of every trade that reached his desk, with the result that 90% of his customers lost all the money in their accounts. He started Betterment as an online place for ultra-low-cost, ultra-simplified investment management: Bundles of exchange-traded funds come in just two flavors, stocks and bonds, with low fees ranging from 0.3 to 0.9%. At the press conference, Stein, along with Jason Henrichs of online rewards bank PerkStreet Financial and Yaron Samid of antifraud service BillGuard, spoke up about the “broken” financial industry and in favor of fairly priced, responsible financial services.

“Everyone at our company was at first very wary of any involvement with Occupy Wall Street,” says Stein. “We’re not down there handing out coffee or anything,

but I had to make the case internally that this was something that resonated with me and that I believed we should do something about it.”