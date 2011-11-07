Five Things Every Woman Entrepreneur Should Know

As daunting as starting a business may be, it’s a career path that many women long to pursue. According to a March report from American Express OPEN, in the last 14 years, the number of women-owned firms in the U.S. increased by 50%, or 1.5 times the national average. As of 2011, it is estimated that there are over 8.1 million U.S. businesses owned by women, which generate $1.3 trillion in revenue.

And yet, a wide gender gap remains when it comes to women-owned businesses, which are less likely to have employees than companies owned by men, and have much lower average revenues and sales growth.

So it helps to have a roadmap if you’re thinking of launching your own company as a female entrepreneur. We sat down with Camille Johnson of Pink Ribbon Lingerie and Isobel Beauchamp of DegreeArt to discuss their experience of starting businesses, and what other women should know if they decide to take the plunge. Here’s five tips from women who have done it right.

There may never be a right time.

You may be waiting for the “perfect” time to start your business, but the truth is, it probably doesn’t exist. Women who’ve started businesses could easily make laundry lists of when was or wasn’t the right time for a startup and why. It will always be daunting. The economy might be crap. You’re too young, too old or your children are too young or too old. You’ll make it work.

You can ask for help.