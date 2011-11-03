“After The Parade” Helps Returning NYC Vets Long After The Welcome-Home Banner Passes

How do you convey the profound experiences and needs of veterans returning from Iraq and Afghanistan, and do so in nine words on a poster, or a 30-second ad?

That was the challenge facing Aaron Padin, head of art, and Drew Train, account director at marketing communications firm JWT New York, who led more than a dozen volunteers, including strategists, copywriters, photographers, and editors to create “After the Parade,” a public-service initiative for the veterans programs provided by Services for the UnderServed (SUS), a New York-based nonprofit.

“People think they understand, but they really don’t,” said Padin. “People are shocked to learn that 18 veterans a day commit suicide, and yet there are effective solutions. When my colleagues and I visited and saw the excellent services that SUS provides, we knew that we could support returning vets the way they deserve to be supported. People need to know and to help.”

The campaign is designed to build awareness and create calls for action, not just for Veterans Day, but all year long, year after year.

There are more homeless vets in New York than there are food carts.

When JWT considered how to make veterans’ issues hit home, it did so by appealing to the everyday experiences of New Yorkers. The campaign includes print, radio, and television ads, many of which highlight the disparity between veterans’ vast professional and service experiences and the challenges they face finding civilian employment. “In Baghdad, He’s A Hero. In Brooklyn, He’s Homeless,” one poster reads, noting that there are more homeless vets in New York than there are food carts. Think about that the next time you stop for a hot dog.