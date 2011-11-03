iPhone App Tracks Guerillas, Facebook Project Hacked, China Tops Booming Asian App Market, Apple To Issue iOS5 Battery Bug Fix

New iPhone App Tracks African War Atrocities . The NGO Resolve, which Fast Company has written about before, has released an iPhone application which tracks Lord’s Resistance Army (LRA) atrocities in real time. The LRA is a guerilla force operating in East Africa which has been implicated in war crimes, mass abuse, and the kidnapping of child soldiers. — NU

–Updated 3:30 p.m. EST

Facebook Open Source Project Seemingly Hacked. Unless the folks at Javelin intented to describe it as a “large, bloated library with an unintuitive, verbose syntax and very few features…,” it seems the open source Javascript library funded by Facebook has been opened up a bit too far. There’s more. And the unflattering description lives here, too. To be clear, this might not be what Mark Zuckerberg means when he touts a “more open and connected” world. —TG

–Updated 11:49 a.m. EST

China Tops Asia’s Booming App Market. Dropping costs of older iPhones and increasingly capable basic Android devices are fueling an app boom in Asia led by China, a new study reports. China, the biggest app market after the U.S., grew from representing 1.2% of all apps downloaded globally in January, to 12% in October, Flurry Analytics has found. —NS