Imagine A World Where The Cable Guy Shows Up On Time

There aren’t many people who look forward to scheduling an appointment with the cable company. You’re typically given a 3-4 hour window to wait at home for something that takes just a few minutes. That is if they arrive on time, or even at all. A wasted day, and an irate customer to boot. Fair or not, the cable industry is the poster child for sub-par customer service.

Kimberly Edmunds is working to change this experience. As the SVP of Customer Operations at Cox Communications, Edmunds is in a newly created position (as of April 2010) helping to provide a seamless service experience across all of Cox’s customer touch points.

And she’s not alone in this mission.

Edmunds was one of 180 customer experience professionals on hand in Boston last month for the inaugural meeting of the Customer Experience Professionals Association (CXPA). The CXPA is organizing a tribe of customer experience professionals dedicated to helping organizations rethink business through a customer-centric lens. Quite simply, they believe that good customer experience is good business.

It may be fitting that the group met in Boston, just steps away from where the Sons of Liberty sowed the seeds of the American Revolution. (Yes, before he was named for a beer, favorite son Sam Adams was an anti-tax rabble-rouser. Pity the cable guy who showed up late at his brownstone.) The CXPA is hoping to usher in a business revolution of its own.

“Most organizations don’t understand the specific impact customer experience has on their business,” said Bruce Temkin, cofounder and chairman of the CXPA (pictured, with cofounder Jeanne Bliss; photo courtsey CXPA). Temkin spent 12 years at Forrester Research focused on customer experience, and is currently the managing partner of the Temkin Group, a customer experience research and consulting firm.