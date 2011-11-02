Infographic Of The Day: Bloomberg And Frog Turn Raw Data Into Branding

Bloomberg is a sprawling, billion-dollar enterprise, which creates a distinct problem if you’re trying to explain what the company actually does. They do lots of things, ranging from law research to sports research for team managers to, of course, stock-market data crunching. “Many people have a single association with Bloomberg, as a wire service of a market-data provider,” says Jen Walsh, Bloomberg’s head of digital marketing. “We wanted our website to shine a light on other aspects of the business.”

Walsh sounds like she’s describing a typical corporate homepage, but she tapped frog to create something altogether different: A vast, infinitely scrolling wall of real-time data. The idea is that Bloomberg, in all of its businesses, provides data and information. So why not use that data as the actual branding itself? “Visiting the office, there’s a tremendous frenetic energy there. It’s like being inside one of the Bloomberg stock terminals,” says Monique TeSelle, a creative director at frog. “We wanted to capture some of that energy you get visiting the actual office.”





For all that complexity, the site is actually dead simple to navigate–in a way, it’s a mile wide but an inch deep, allowing visitors to get to what they need with maximum efficiency. Up top, there’s a drop-down tab that takes you to each business line and another tab that provides contact information for every country in the world. (Bloomberg, in fact, claims that the site is the only single-page corporate website in the world.)

But the greater share of work went into creating all those tiles of data, each of which displays information flowing at different rates. Some of it is static. But a lot of it is actually streaming in real time, ranging from the number of fantasy-football searches to the number of instant messages being sent inside the company. Still other bits of data are defined by algorithms, such as one tile where you can see exactly how many hours and minutes there are until the next major stock-market opening around the world. “We had to create something evergreen, that wouldn’t need to be changed all the time,” says TeSelle. “But we also wanted to create something that was dynamic and alive all the time.”

Each tile, as you may have guessed, relates to some specific part of the business. And that includes one tile that streams Bloomberg radio when clicked, and another that streams Bloomberg TV. “The site actually shuffles every time you visit and scroll,” says Walsh. “So you’re always bound to learn something new.”