How The Founder Of GoDaddy Brought It Back From The Brink

Last week I attended the Gazelles Growth Summit organized by my friend Verne Harnish. In a roster of amazing speeches, one that still rings in my ears was that of Bob Parsons, the founder of GoDaddy, who revealed for us the strategic value of a near-death experience.

The ancient samurai used to say goodbye to their families before battle. Having accepted death, they fought with focus, not distracted by thoughts of going home.

Great innovators, I have found, often walk through a similar ritual just before their final battle. Having survived uneven odds, now facing imminent failure, they look dispassionately at failure and make the choice to finish the job.

Parson shared at least two such brushes with death of his own. The first was a literal one: he was a soldier, he and his team found themselves in an impossible situation, and he was sure he was going to die that day. Once he accepted death, he fought and survived.

The second moment he mentioned happened in Hawaii. He had sold a previous company for $60 million, and had spent his wealth building GoDaddy. His wealth fell to $25 million, then $15 million. With just $6 million left, he decided to take a retreat and consider whether he should give in.

He took a trip by himself to Hawaii and decided to quit while he still had money. He worked out how he would divide what was left: pay off creditors, give employees bonuses, and squirrel away a little for himself.