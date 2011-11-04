Zac Brown’s “Eat & Greet” Tour Serves Fans Grits Before Hits

It’s 9:30 in morning and Rusty Hamlin is walking away from two rows of tour buses, into the middle of Meadowlands Parking Lot A with a cell phone stuck to his ear. “No problem,” he says into the phone, “Whatever you can do. Thanks.” His hangs up and smiles. “You see how polite I’m being, right?” he asks a reporter. Hamlin’s calm is impressive: The perhaps-soon-to-be celebrity chef was supposed to be in a van with a driver heading to a farmers’ market half an hour ago. The late start is going to add pressure to an already difficult day.

But such is life when you go into business with your old friend, country music star Zac Brown, on a new kind of music tour. The Meadowlands stop–for a show in the vast New Jersey football stadium–is part of what the two friends call an “Eat & Greet,” a more personal, intimate way for Brown to mingle with fans. At events in cities such as Atlanta, Chicago, and San Jose, about 150 passes go to members of Zac Brown’s Fan club, who pay roughly $50 for a pre-show dinner with Brown and his band. The dinner is a collaboration between the singer and the chef. It’s a stage where old South meets the new, and a couple of buddies from way back see how their hospitality stylings can survive in the face of corporate sponsorship, big business, and fan expectation.





Hamlin shoots a glance at Cookie, his mobile kitchen, parked at the lot’s edge. The chef, a linebacker buff with a beard and short, spiky hair, and Cookie have become de facto mascots for the Zac Brown Band. That’s no small matter: Brown is one of the fastest-rising stars in country music–he co-headlined stadium shows this summer with Kenny Chesney, his latest release “You Get What You Give” went platinum, and “Knee Deep,” his duet with Jimmy Buffett, topped the Billboard Country Singles chart. This chef-singer dynamic is an unusual relationship, even by the standards of the rapidly mutating music industry.

But it makes sense when you consider that Hamlin and Brown met about a decade ago and the share a deep passion for food and music. (Sure, who doesn’t? But these guys take it to another level.) And they both like to cook, too. In 2004 Brown opened Zac’s Place, a restaurant-bar where he was just as likely to be found working the line as he was to be onstage with a guitar. Hamlin, meanwhile, worked his way into a partnership at the venerable Atkins Park Tavern, developing a contemporary take on Southern cuisine. They’d hang out on weekends, one-upping each other in the kitchen.

It certainly helps that they’re both marinated in the food business’ hectic pace. Because “Eat & Greet” prep starts around 9 a.m. on the morning of a show. While his crew configures Cookie and begins baking, Hamlin searches local farms and markets, gathering up fresh ingredients. On this particular morning, the produce market he finds turns out to be a chaotic and desultory Middle Eastern grocery across the street from a strip club in an industrial section of Patterson, NJ. Still, he dives in, searching bins for acceptable corn, cabbages, and red bell peppers before setting off to the local Whole Foods.

What happens next is part mad dash, part systematic assault, with a sprinkle of improvisation, and only a dash of routine. Cases of heirloom tomatoes and brussels sprouts go into the wagon. Country ham for a red-eye gravy is not easily found, so substitutions are in order. Fresh fava beans are nowhere to be found, complicating his plans for succotash. In the bulk foods aisle he moves toward the grits, but swerves left and loads up on polenta. Saffron, wild mushrooms, and a bottle of Chardonnay go into the cart along with a bag of chips for the ride back to the stadium.