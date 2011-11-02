Pay No Attention To That Fed Chief Behind The Curtain: Bernanke Meets Social Media

The Federal Reserve has lately been in the news almost as much for how it makes and communicates its decisions as for the decisions themselves.

Beginning with the announcement that it will hold four press conferences per year in order to more clearly communicate the decisions of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), the Fed has promised to “continue to review its communications practices in the interest of ensuring accountability and increasing public understanding.”

To a greater extent than one might have predicted, the Fed kept its promise by ending the year with the announcement that it’s venturing into the social media fray. In late September, The Federal Reserve Bank of New York (FRBNY) invited companies specializing in “sentiment analysis” the chance to bid on a contract for creating a system to monitor what people are saying about the Fed online.

It’s not hard to contextualize the decision. The Fed has long been a target of critics who charge that it is an unelected entity usurping the power of democratically anointed officials to rule the U.S. economy. (In the 1950s, John Kenneth Galbraith was already railing against monetarism in The Affluent Society.) The financial crisis has now depleted much public patience with suits who ruminate in secret and hand down decisions as a fait accompli.

Whatever other driving motives, the current plan to implement a global social media monitoring system is tacit acknowledgement that the Fed has recognized the need to be more transparent, although the extent of that greater transparency is a question mark. But an even larger question that has some of us scratching our heads is “Why?” Why would the Fed care one devalued penny about the public’s attitude?

It’s not a question that implies simple arrogance on the Fed’s part. It’s a practical matter. The aura of mystery has served the Federal Reserve quite well, both in terms of policy and public perception. Some part of us wants the assurance that an entity unencumbered with political pressure is there as a safeguard. For those of my generation (and therefore excluding many of the Occupy Wall Street marchers) who remember the runaway inflation of the late 1970s, the very name Paul Volcker gives us warm and fuzzy feelings.