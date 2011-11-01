Bill Gates Goes To Brazil, Apple’s GarageBand Hits iPhone, Google Refreshes Gmail, China Launches Unmanned Spacecraft

The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Signs Brazilian R&D Deal . The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation unveiled a partnership with the Brazilian government aimed at improving agricultural productivity among small farmers. The research effort, which will be primarily focused on region-specific needs for sub-Saharan Africa and South Asia, was announced on the eve of the G20 conference. Brazil has increasingly come to rely on food imports due to domestic considerations. This is the second major R&D agreement announced by the Gates Foundation recently; Fast Company reported on a partnership with the Chinese government that was unveiled last week. –NU

Apple Takes GarageBand To iPhones. Apple has refreshed its highly praised GarageBand music creation app and taken a huge step in making it a universal app for iPhones from the 3GS upward (and iPod Touches too). Improvements including key transpositions and better quality audio recording mean we can probably expect more albums recorded on iOS devices in 3…2… –KE

Google Redesigns Gmail, Aims At Mobile. Google has released a new look for its flagship Gmail application, including a refresh for conversation view, smarter search, and a more adapative view for different sized screens. Google’s also realized it needs to help users optimize their website for mobile browsing experiences, and has released the GoMo site with explanations and pointers. –-KE

Coldplay Turns Down Spotify, Sets Sales Record. After the band turned down a linkup with Spotify for their latest album, Coldplay’s “Mylo Xyloto” has set a digital album sales record for sales in the U.K. in the first week, selling more than 83,000 digital units, reports Digital Music News. Coldplay’s success may indicate, DMN points out, that for big-name bands, spurning advances from Spotify, Rdio and the like, could pay off. —NS

