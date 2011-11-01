How The TOFU Project Is Teaching Silicon Valley Values To Japanese Entrepreneurs

Japan used to be a leader in technological innovation. Remember the Sony Walkman? But the country’s gotten sluggish in years of late. That’s why a program called The TOFU Project is hauling young Japanese entrepreneurs to the Bay Area–it’s hoping the crash course they’ll get in Silicon Valley-style thinking will help jump-start a culture of innovation back home.

“Japan has a lot of talent,” Daisuke Kan, one of the program organizers and a Stanford business school graduate, tells Fast Company. “We need entrepreneurs, innovators, and strong leaders in the next generation.”

The goal is to expose the nine entrepreneurs on the one-week program to the ways Silicon Valley goes about innovating “and then bring those experiences back to Japan to spread to other entrepreneurs,” Kan says.

Among the stops on the trip: Lessons on design thinking from Adaptive Path and LUXr, learning about agile development from Pivotal Labs and product design from IDEO, and a prototyping session from Google+’s Bradley Horowitz.

Also on the docket: a workshop on pitching angel investors and venture capitalists at 500 Startups’ downtown Mountain View penthouse labs.

“You want to make sure you communicate confidence,” instructed Kandice Cota, the workshop leader and CEO of IP Franchise, a social game company, as Stanford Unversity’s famous Hoover Tower hovered in the distance, beyond 500 Startups’ floor-to-ceiling windows.