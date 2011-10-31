What to do with high-performing bullies

Are you putting your company in Jeopardy?

A: The critically high performing bully

Q: What do you do with someone who gets great results that your company needs but is putting your company at risk?

Read our lips: “Forget the carrot, go directly to the stick.”

A critically high performing bully has you and your company over a barrel because:

You know you need them. They know you need them They know that you know you need them

If

they are more driven by personal ego and personal ambition than

principle and your company’s mission, it’s only going to be a matter of

time before you will need to intervene with them. And that usually

happens when either your HR head or employment lawyer tells you they are

putting your company at risk.

Don’t expect such people to

listen to reason which is often where your emotionally mature HR head or

employment lawyer or you come from. What they may listen to is something that plays to their ambition and/or greed and fear.