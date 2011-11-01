Philanthropy’s Shift Toward Entrepreneurism

As the discussion heats up about how to rescue our battered economy, the spotlight will undoubtedly fall on philanthropists and private foundations. Indeed, with talk of more taxes on the rich and proposals to levy surcharges on private foundations, it has already begun.

Regardless of the degree of government spending, as a nation we are compelled to find the means to pay for our way of life–including health care, home ownership, education, and all the rest–if we want to maintain our standard of living and extend it to as many Americans as possible. That means that one way or another, taxes are going to increase. And one way or another, philanthropists will carry part of the burden.

How to pay for “running the country” is not a new discussion, nor is philanthropy a new part of it. In fact, it has been a seamless policy debate since the modern federal income tax was established in 1913. No matter the year, the question remains the same: What is the best way to distribute the nation’s wealth to buy all the things a decent society requires? Is it government programs funded by taxes, the creation of jobs through private enterprise, or the funding of charitable programs and activities through private grants?

Undoubtedly the answer is that we need all three. The question is in what proportion should these be balanced? For the better part of the 20th century, philanthropists were not inclined to think too much about it. If you were a wealthy American, you paid your taxes and you wrote checks to charities. You let others figure out how best to spend your money.

That has changed dramatically. The shift is toward more direct involvement in philanthropic work. In a word, philanthropy has become entrepreneurial. As tax burdens likely increase on America’s wealthy, that trend will continue to grow.

If I am a philanthropist, particularly one of the growing number with an entrepreneurial perspective on life, I want to have as much personal control as possible over how my assets are put to work in the community. Therefore, even when taxes on charitable assets increase, I’m going to be inclined to continue to fund charitable activities so that I can maintain control over how my money is used. This goes a long way to explaining why charitable giving actually has gone up among small and midsize foundations since 2008. In fact, grant making by small and mid-size foundations last year rose 8.7% over 2009, while the value of these grants increased by 17.8%.