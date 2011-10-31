PR Gurus’ Top Tips For Pitching And Storytelling In The Digital World

Web 2.0 technologies have transformed B2B public relations making it far easier to connect not only with the media, but also with bloggers and customers. Yet, many companies are not getting the full range of benefits from public relations. Relying too much on age-old strategies like press releases and media relations, they have failed to expand their PR toolbox to include revitalized press releases, content marketing, social media, and customer dialogue. At the end of the day, they have missed the opportunity to fully tell their story so that others will listen.To help advance the thinking, conversation, and ultimately execution in B2B public relations, we have asked some of the smartest people we know to provide a PR tip. Please feel free to add your own in the comments below. We want this to be a growing resource for the B2B PR community. And be sure to take an opportunity to engage with our thought leaders. We look forward to hearing your ideas. Finally, please connect with me @wendymarx and on Google+. Ardath Albee – @ardath421 and add her on Google+B2B Marketer, Strategist, Writer, Storyteller and Author of eMarketing Strategies for the Complex Sale Tailor

your pitch to your media choice. That means you need to make sure the media write about your topic

and that their audience is your audience. Give them a reason to pay

attention by personalizing your request. Getting a few

well-placed, great stories is much better than a lot of coverage that

doesn’t add any value for the readers. And especially in the case of

bloggers, don’t expect them to drop everything for your story. Give

them enough time to draft their posts and still be one of the first to

break the story. Tom Anderson – @TomHCAnderson and add him on Google+CEO, Anderson Analytics, Founder and Chairman, Next Gen Market Research Most PR folks know market research makes great PR. A few things to

keep in mind, though. Most serious publications have strict criteria on

what qualifies as research. Rather than trying to launch your own survey

on the cheap, check to see if your client has done any research with a

professional independent firm. Even if some of it will definitely be

proprietary, there may be a few insights you can use for a release. Keep

in mind that the insights you share should have wide interest.

Something about what percentage liked your specific product does not qualify as news unless of course you’re someone like Apple. Remember, just getting mentioned is the key; popular publications

aren’t interested in the details of your company or product. Connie Bensen – @cbensen and add her on Google+Senior Manager, Community Strategy and Execution, Dell. Take a look at her blog for insights.For companies that are moving towards becoming social businesses and

are empowering their staff to build social networks, they can amplify

their PR messaging through individual employees’ social networks by setting

up a process for sharing suggested tweets internally via

appropriate email distribution lists, Yammer, or Chatter. Deirdre Breakenridge – @dbreakenridge and add her on Google+CEO of Pure Performance Communications, speaker, author of PR 2.0 &

Putting the Public Back in Public Relations, adjunct professor &

co-founder of #PRStudChatOut of college,

my very first mentor offered me sage advice. He said, “In public

relations it’s so important to listen. When you listen you can

understand the challenges to offer better solutions. You should listen

to your clients and to the market and stay close to the media.” Throughout my career I’ve always listened to be more strategic. Today, I

find myself listening to constituents even more, as a result of social

media. If you listen, then you can participate as a meaningful resource. Cheryl K. Burgess @ckburgess and add her on Google+ Managing Partner, Blue Focus Marketing and AT&T Social Media blogger Social

media is transforming every industry, and PR is no exception. To meet

these challenges, PR professionals must learn to communicate using an

array of social media tools. Start by listening to and analyzing your

target audience and key stakeholders. Then engage by curating, writing,

and sharing original, relevant content with your audiences. It’s that

poetic fusing of technology and humanity that builds communities and

amplifies your message. Social media operates real-time and

demands fast decisions. Diving in head first without a considered plan

or philosophy–or brand strategy–could be catastrophic.

Heidi Cohen -@heidicohen and add her on Google+President, Riverside Marketing Strategies; adjunct Professor, Rutgers University; Columnist, ClickZ. Take a look at her blog for her insights. Want

to get my attention as a columnist and blogger? Don’t spam me with your

latest press release or email off a press list in hopes of a cameo role

in one of my pieces. Instead, follow these three steps: Read my columns

to see what I cover, tweet and/or comment on my content, and/or be a

resource by offering to help me in terms of useful research or

conference passes. Paul Dunay – @pauldunay and add him on Google+Chief Marketing

Office, Networked Insights; author

of four “Dummies” books I feel PR needs to move from publications to conversations! You need to really track and engage in conversations where your brand would fit best. Start by commenting at least one time per day on the stories that are

relevant to you–for example, in B2B, cloud computing or social media analytics. This would lead to 250 articles with mentions and maybe some

links back to your site over the course of a year. It’s like having hundreds of ads out there for your brand that were all relevant and in context at

a fraction of the cost of traditional PR!

Sally Falkow – @sallyfalkow and add her on Google+Social Media Strategist, Meritus Media: Senior Fellow, Social for New COmmunications Research. President/Co-Developer, PRESSfeed Pew Research has identified search as

the one factor that has most impacted news in the last

decade. Journalists use search to find information and sources for

stories. The public uses search to find information and news. Companies

need to optimize every piece of news content for search–articles,

press releases, whitepapers, slide decks, images, and video. Pew has

predicted that sharing content will be the factor that most affects news

in the next decade, so once your news content is optimized, make it

easy to share. Mark Gottlieb – @mgconslts Marketing and PR Consultant, Mark Gottlieb Consulting Don’t be afraid to think big. Let me give you an example. A company that previously wanted press releases sent out only

in North America asked me to send their releases to key trade

publications internationally as well. This resulted in a huge order they

never would have had otherwise. Perianne Grignon – @perianne and add her on Google+SVP and Chief Marketing Officer for [x+1]The best PR advice I ever received was to stay focused and passionate, and to communicate essential information that is accessible to the reader. When ABC’s Extreme Makeover: Home Edition took off andbecame a very hot show with Sears as the major sponsor, as VP of Media Strategy at the time, I started to do interviews with big media, and I learned fast that if I communicated focused passion, the communicationoutcome would be successful. To this day, I can remember saying ‘after seeing the show, shoppers have a 29% greater likelihood to shop in the store,’ as coached by Sears’ head of PR (now at Ketchum) Ted McDougal. Bill Hewson – @billhewson and add him on Google+Chief Operating Officer, Acsys

InteractiveDevelop a piece of category-specific research (like our digital healthcare survey) that is meaningful to the marketplace, and which can position you with your target audience, generate meaningful feedback, and position your agency as a thought leader. Ben Kartzman – @Spongecell and add him on Google+Co-founder and CEO, SpongecellDon’t

always feel the need to “sell” your company to advertisers. It’s

enough to be a resource for smart reporters on industry topics or

breaking news. Maximize

the reach of your article. Tweet, retweet, post to your blog, share on

Facebook. The more you link, the higher it will result in searches and

the more exposure you will gain.

Guy Kawasaki – @GuyKawasaki and add him on Google+ Author

of Enchantment: The Art of Changing Hearts, Minds, and Actions; Co-founder, Alltop; Founding Partner, Garagae Technology Ventures; Fomer, Chief Evangelist, AppleWork

for a big company or PR firm and help all the journalists, bloggers,

and reporters who work for the small, unknown, and seemingly unimportant

publications. By the time you really need their help, they will be the

editors of the Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, Washington Post,

Fortune, Forbes, Wired, and Mashable.

Gail Nelson – @gail_nelson and add her on Google+Glboal CMO, Siegel + Gale Make PR part of the everyday routine for you and your executives. Small opportunities are everywhere and they are additive. A clever

tweet can get you noticed by a new client. Your blog entry can get

re-posted on other sites or lead to a byline in a trade publication. A

thoughtful quote printed in a small publication can lead to a phone call

from Oprah (this actually happened at Siegel+Gale a few months ago!) Don’t accept interview opportunities if you don’t have a good story to tell. You’ll waste the reporter’s time and yours too, because you won’t be quoted in the story.

Tom Pick – @TomPick and add him on Google+Online marketing Executive, KC Associates; Blogger, WebbiquityWhen you build a list of journalists and other key influencers you’ll

be pitching on behalf of a client, warm them up through social media

well before you start pitching. Follow them on Twitter and create a

Twitter list for that group. Watch what they’re writing about and

retweet stories or posts you find interesting (from the perspective of

your client). Follow them from your Twitter account, so they know who

you are when you start pitching. Creating a social media relationship in

advance of pitching helps you avoid “cold” pitches and increases the

priority of your messages in the writer’s email inbox. Courtney Ramierez – @CourtneyRamirez and add her on Google+ Certified SEO copywriter and SEO content marketing consultant,.Six Degrees Content

The

best PR advice I’ve ever received is to consistently be involved. It’s

important to get your name and your company out there, but you should

focus your efforts on two to three strategies that you know you can use

regularly. Consistency builds presence and it helps increase your brand

footprint. Ted Rubin – @TedRubin and add him on Google+ Chief Social Marketing Officer, Collective Bias; Social Marketing Strategist, MARS Advertising Most

important for those wishing to be included and engaged by the PR

agencies is to make yourself readily accessible. Make sure to post and

make available all your contact info, what you represent, your

viewpoint., that is your personal brand. And most importantly, you are selling

yourself, so learn how to sell and do not be afraid to do so. Reach out

regularly, engage the PR community, and share your viewpoint and support

the brands you believe in regularly. Bill Sobel – @bsobel226 and add him on Google+Chief Connections Officer, SobelMedia: Digital Media Connections