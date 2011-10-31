To Be Taken Seriously, Occupy Wall Street Needs To Focus Its Message

Back in the ’60s, when Dr. King gave his world-changing speech in Washington, the movement was centered on a specific desired outcome–legislation to enforce racial equality. In the early ’70s, protesters gathered for a different specific outcome–to get out of Vietnam.

Today, we have cities around the world being “occupied” by protestors trying to start a movement. Unlike their predecessors, however, their demands are vague, muddled, and completely inactionable.

I was in San Francisco last week and wandered into “occupied” territory. I spoke to several protesters with an open mind to better understand what they want changed. Rather than clearly articulated demands, I heard a mish-mash of angry spew. Here are some actual responses I received when I asked the simple question of “What do you want to happen?”

“It isn’t fair that big companies make a lot of money but we are poor.”

“We’re the 99%, man. Why should Warren Buffet pay less tax than his secretary?”

“I deserve healthcare.”