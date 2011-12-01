Why Google Is The Most Important Learning Tool Ever Invented

Tom Vander Ark is an edu-futurist par excellence. He’s chair of the International Association for K-12 Online Learning, author of the new Getting Smart: How Personal Digital Learning is Changing the World, and an investor in startup technology and entrepreneurship school General Assembly (see this month’s Life in Beta) through his education-focused venture fund Learn Capital. Here, he shares some of his views on the importance of “just-in-time learning” and the “plummeting” value of traditional education.

FAST COMPANY: What’s happening now in the world of education from an investor’s perspective?

TOM VANDER ARK: The quality of the deal flow is so much better and bigger than when we started three years ago with Learn Capital. The world has exploded since ’09. It’s a really interesting mixture of powerful applications, development platforms, cheap devices like tablets, and broadband cloud computing.

What led you to get so interested in General Assembly as an investment?

Partly it’s a case of just-in-time vs. just-in-case learning. Young people, particularly those involved in a startup, become acutely and instantaneously aware of what they need to know. So their interest is a thousand times higher than it would be in grad school, when you’re usually just trying to finish a degree and get out. It seldom seems to have such relevance to your future life. The interesting thing about GA is the ability to bring both experts and peers to bear on that moment, to organize around that highly focused need to learn.

And this is a general trend in education that you write about in Getting Smart, right?