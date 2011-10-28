Fast Company Dedicates October Issue to “The United States of Design”

Media Company Launches U.S. Design App to Complement Annual Masters of Design Issue and Coverage of American Made Products and Designers
New York, September 14, 2011 – Fast Company announced its October issue, available on-line and on newsstands today, will
focus on “The United States of Design.” As in years past, the annual issue will recognize the 2011 Masters of Design – Jeanne Gang, Founder of Studio
Gang Architects; Teddy Cruz, Owner of Estudio Teddy Cruz; Robert Wong, Executive Creative Director at Google Creative Lab; Aza Raskin, Cofounder of
Massive Health; and Jake Barton, Founder of Local Projects – in addition to others that are influencing design in America today: Bill Moggridge, Phillip
Lim, Mary Barra, and Mauro Porcini.
In addition, Fast Company will be launching the U.S. Design app, available for free through iTunes starting today. Fast Company is partnering with
Socialistic and Fab.com to bring 76 American made products to consumers. Through the app, consumers can shop and learn more about products that Fast
Company has extensively researched. Fast Company will be hosting the world’s first online pop-up shop with Fab.com where all the items on the app will
be available for purchase for 30 days.
“Design is quickly becoming the corner stone of innovation in America, and a key differentiator bolstering a new wave of entrepreneurship in the
U.S.,” said Bob Safian, Editor-in-Chief of Fast Company Magazine. “That is why now more than ever, our annual Masters of Design issue resonates with our
readers. We have the opportunity to watch the next revolution in design unfold.”
To further its commitment to design, Fast Company will be hosting its annual Masters of Design event, honoring this year’s Masters and celebrating design in America. The event will be held at Stephan Weiss Studio on October 19, 2011. Fast Company is also partnering with National Design Week, Cooper-Hewitt’s largest education initiative that aims to draw national attention to the ways in which design enriches everyday life. National Design Week takes place in New York City from October 15-23, 2011.
The October issue also includes the following content:
- “The United States of Design” By Linda Tischler
Design matters more than ever in America’s economy. Welcome to an unexpected, inspiring moment. Additional features in this section cover: “30 Design-Driven Companies,” “Students Taking Control,” “The Best (and Worst) of American Design,” “A New Source of Funding,” and “American Design Is….”
- “Masters of Design 2011”
Jeanne Gang of Chicago’s Studio Fange; Teddy Cruz of La Jolla, California’s Estudio Teddy Cruz; Robert Wong of Google Creative Lab in New York; Aza Raskin of Massive Health in San Francisco; and Jake Barton of New York’s Local Projects.
- “What Steve Jobs Can Still Teach Us” By Cliff Kuang
Steve Jobs wasn’t trained as a designer, but he’s one of the greatest users of technology ever.
- “GM’s New Hybrid” By Jon Gertner
Mary Barra is redesigning success for the storied American carmaker.
- “The Life and Mind of Phillip Lim” By Bee-Shyuam Chang
An inside look at today’s most talented – and elusive – young fashion designers.
- “The Nine Passions of 3M’s Mauro Porcini” By Chuck Salter
What happens when a $27 billion American standard-bearer brings in an Italian designer who loves high concept? One thing: amore.
For more information and additional coverage, check out www.fastcompany.com.
