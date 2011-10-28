Fast Company Dedicates October Issue to “The United States of Design”

New York, September 14, 2011 – Fast Company announced its October issue, available on-line and on newsstands today, will

focus on “The United States of Design.” As in years past, the annual issue will recognize the 2011 Masters of Design – Jeanne Gang, Founder of Studio

Gang Architects; Teddy Cruz, Owner of Estudio Teddy Cruz; Robert Wong, Executive Creative Director at Google Creative Lab; Aza Raskin, Cofounder of

Massive Health; and Jake Barton, Founder of Local Projects – in addition to others that are influencing design in America today: Bill Moggridge, Phillip

Lim, Mary Barra, and Mauro Porcini.

In addition, Fast Company will be launching the U.S. Design app, available for free through iTunes starting today. Fast Company is partnering with

Socialistic and Fab.com to bring 76 American made products to consumers. Through the app, consumers can shop and learn more about products that Fast

Company has extensively researched. Fast Company will be hosting the world’s first online pop-up shop with Fab.com where all the items on the app will

be available for purchase for 30 days.

“Design is quickly becoming the corner stone of innovation in America, and a key differentiator bolstering a new wave of entrepreneurship in the

U.S.,” said Bob Safian, Editor-in-Chief of Fast Company Magazine. “That is why now more than ever, our annual Masters of Design issue resonates with our

readers. We have the opportunity to watch the next revolution in design unfold.”

To further its commitment to design, Fast Company will be hosting its annual Masters of Design event, honoring this year’s Masters and celebrating design in America. The event will be held at Stephan Weiss Studio on October 19, 2011. Fast Company is also partnering with National Design Week, Cooper-Hewitt’s largest education initiative that aims to draw national attention to the ways in which design enriches everyday life. National Design Week takes place in New York City from October 15-23, 2011.

The October issue also includes the following content: