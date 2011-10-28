Featured in the April Issue of Fast Company Magazine

Made In China: GM Bets on China to Design A Better Car, pg. 70. In the 1950s and 1960s, General Motor’s design chiefs controlled the car market. What worked in America, worked globally. Now the automaker is betting that China can design a better car for Americans, and everyone else. Outsourcing takes work out of the U.S. but, it’s generally low-value commodity jobs. Yet the work going on inside two GM studios reflects a different reality: instead of taking orders from the United States, China is taking the lead on creative strategy. Fast Company Executive Editor Keith Hammonds is available to discuss the impact China is having on the automotive industry.

Inside The FBI’s Battle to Transform in an Age of Technology and Terrorism, pg. 93.

When Zalmai Azmi joined the FBI as it’s chief information officer in 2004, he was shocked to learn that most FBI agents had no email, no access to the Web, and no computerized database to track and share casework. More than five years after the 9/11 attacks spurred a top-to-bottom redesign of its mission and culture, the FBI is still battling to change itself and adapt to the 21st-century world of technology and terrorism. Fast Company Executive Editor Keith Hammonds is available to discuss the progress the FBI has made and the barriers that still exist.

Cover Story: Google’s Worst Nightmare, pg. 62

Jimmy Wales’s Wikipedia revolutionized how we think about knowledge and the encyclopedia. Now he’s taking on a new giant: Google. And he thinks he’s got a better way to search. Is he delusional – or inspired? Fast Company Senior Writer Alan Deutschman is available to discuss just how vulnerable Google is and how Wales plans to change internet search as we know it.

Social Mapping Technology Grows Up, pg. 31.

Mobile networking has come a long way. Social mapping services that once let you know when your friends were in the neighborhood yet bombarded you with text messages are now a thing of the past. New startups allow you to streamline the idea, pinpoint your friends on a graphical interface and let you add notes for your personal in-crowd. Fast Company Senior Writer Ellen McGirt is available to discuss four of the latest cell-phone applications that let you know where your friends are.

Rural Getaway Vacations For The Roving Gourmet, pg. 53.

For those tired of the usual resort or theme-park vacation, the April issue of Fast Company highlights down-home departures from your typical family trip. With many independent farms on the verge of extinction, the magazine reports how farmers are now opening their homes – and barns – to those who want to pay for the privilege to make their own cheese, work the smokehouse, and milk cows. Fast Company Senior Writer Ellen McGirt is available to discuss rural getaways that let you get in touch with your food.

Hip Hotels, pg. 50.

Outdoor conference rooms. Hotel restaurants that breed their own cattle. Freshly baked cookies in the lounge each night. A new breed of aspiring hotel chains designed to appeal to the business traveler combine stylish, contemporary design with a focus on service. Upstarts currently located in New York, Los Angeles, and Miami hope their hip alternative to the standard business hotel will translate to other cities such as Houston, Denver, and Omaha, bringing hip luxury to the heartland. Fast Company Senior Writer Ellen McGirt is available to discuss new boutique hotels that offer a refreshing antidote to “W” fatigue.

How Individual Investors Can Cash in On Green Buildings, pg. 58.

Investing in eco-friendly real estate is not just for the Trumps of the world. Sustainable construction is one of the fastest-growing segments of the already red-hot commercial-building industry. An estimated five percent of all new U.S. commercial construction received the U.S. Green Building Council’s Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) certification last year. And by 2010, 10 percent of all new commercial construction will be sustainable. Fast Company Senior Writer Ellen McGirt is available to discuss how individual investors can play in the green real-estate boom.