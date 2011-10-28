Mansueto Ventures Announces Formation Of Mansueto Digital And $10 Million Investment In New Digital Division

NEW YORK, February 20, 2007 — Mansueto Ventures, owner of the Inc. and Fast Company brands, today announced the formation of Mansueto Digital and a $10 million investment in the new division. This investment is in addition to Mansueto Ventures’ continued expansion of the Fast Company and Inc. print magazine titles.

Mansueto Digital will be dedicated to the aggressive growth of multiple digital platforms, including expansion of Inc.com, FastCompany.com, and IncTechnology.com. Together, these fast-growth websites have quadrupled revenue and tripled page views since 2004. According to the most recent ABCi audited traffic report, Inc.com and FastCompany.com together reached an audience of 1.4 million monthly visitors.

Inc.com and FastCompany.com major advertisers include Microsoft, HP, American Express, Monster.com and Dell. The new division will greatly enhance the capacity of Mansueto Ventures to offer 360 degree, integrated programs to its print, online and event sponsors. Mansueto Ventures’ advertisers will be offered an even greater variety of end-to-end solutions for their clients.

In addition to significant investments in the existing websites, Mansueto Digital plans to launch:

A new website dedicated to business networking and database services exclusively for private companies

A social/business networking platform for business people intensely interested in issues of innovation, technology and digital media — greatly expanding the FastCompany.com’s existing Company of Friends platform, the first-ever online business network, established in 1998

A partnership with a Chinese website that will provide comprehensive small business directory listings and business information to the exploding entrepreneurial class in China

Mobile websites for both Inc. and Fast Company

A website with a directory and editorial advice for individuals wishing to buy and sell their businesses;

A website for individuals interested in learning more about franchising, including advice and listings.

In connection with the expansion of its digital operations, Mansueto Ventures promoted Edward Sussman, currently senior vice president for the online and business development groups at Mansueto Ventures, to executive vice president of Mansueto Ventures and president of Mansueto Digital.

The $10 million investment is above and beyond the existing online budget and will be invested throughout 2007 and 2008.