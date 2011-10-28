Harold Bolling Named Publisher Of Mansueto Digital

NEW YORK, April 19, 2007 — Mansueto Ventures, owner of the Inc. and Fast Company brands, today named Harold Bolling as publisher of Mansueto Digital, a recently formed entity dedicated to the aggressive growth of the company’s multiple digital platforms, which include Inc.com, FastCompany.com, and IncTechnology.com. Mr. Bolling, formerly managing director of Sales & Marketing at Mansueto Ventures, will report to Edward Sussman, president of Mansueto Digital. Mr. Bolling’s appointment is effective immediately.

In his new role, Mr. Bolling will oversee all of Mansueto Digital’s integrated advertising programs, online sales, advertising operations, marketing and business development for IncTechnology.com, IncBizNet.com and new social networks for Inc.com and FastCompany.com.

“Harold is the key ingredient of our online success in building traffic and growing online revenue — by 530% since 2003 – and Mansueto Digital will benefit greatly from his leadership and talent,” said Edward Sussman, president of Mansueto Digital and executive vice president at Mansueto Ventures LLC. “Mansueto Digital is on an ambitious mission to drive innovation in the social networking space and deliver extraordinary value to our readers and advertisers. Harold will contribute greatly to these efforts.”

Mr. Bolling has been with Inc. and Fast Company for over 8 1/2 years. Prior to that, he served for 8 years as Business Development Manager at the Prodigy Services Company, an online content and ad/member supported company formed by IBM and Sears. Prior to his career in the interactive space, he held senior sales and account positions at leading direct marketing agencies and media buying services.

Now under the Mansueto Digital umbrella, Inc.com and Fastcompany.com are fast-growth websites that have quadrupled revenue and tripled page views since 2004. According to the most recent ABCi audited traffic report, Inc.com and FastCompany.com together reached an audience of 1.4 million monthly visitors. Inc.com and FastCompany.com major advertisers include Microsoft, HP, American Express, Monster.com and Dell. Mansueto Digital offers 360 degree, integrated programs to its print, online and event sponsors.

As announced earlier this year, Mansueto Digital plans to launch:

A new website dedicated to business networking and database services exclusively for private companies

A social/business networking platform for business people intensely interested in issues of innovation, technology and digital media — greatly expanding FastCompany.com’s existing Company of Friends platform, the first-ever online business network, established in 1998

A partnership with a Chinese website that will provide comprehensive small business directory listings and business information to the exploding entrepreneurial class in China

Mobile websites for both Inc. and Fast Company

A website with a directory and editorial advice for individuals wishing to buy and sell their businesses

A website for individuals interested in learning more about franchising, including advice and listings

