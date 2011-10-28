Featured in the June Issue of Fast Company Magazine

Cover Story: China Means Business, pg. 64. If you think the Chinese will never catch up in the creative fields like design, architecture, advertising, and fashion, you’re kidding yourself. The next cultural revolution is happening in China. As a new global generation comes into its own, the old obedience is giving way to an edgy, outward-looking culture that’s eager to compete anywhere. Fast Company Deputy Editor Will Bourne is available to discuss the latest innovators from China’s young, new creative class who are quickly building the country’s creative infrastructure – and making the world take notice.

The Selling of a President, pg. 23.

The Selling of a President, pg. 23.

The '08 presidential campaign promises to be the most heavily e-marketed contest in history. From social networks and blogs to viral videos and grassroots efforts, it takes a new breed of political operatives to traverse the terrain. From a group in Sacramento using social networking tools to start what is now the largest and most active grassroots Barack Obama group in the country to an online political fundraising effort that used the power of social networking to raise $17 million for the 2006 Congressional races.

The Most Dangerous Job in Business, pg. 33.

The Most Dangerous Job in Business, pg. 33.

The Chief Marketing Officer, or its org-chart equivalent, may be the riskiest job in the American C-suite. A veritable who's who of companies – Coca Cola, Wal-Mart, Best Buy, and Gap – have seen their CMOs get axed within the past 12 months. For the past three years, SpencerStuart has reported that tenure for CMOs at the top-100 consumer-branded companies has averaged a scant 23 months. Why have so many highly-visible CMOs lost their jobs in the last few years and what is it going to take to get them off the endangered species list?

Next Generation Vending Machines, pg. 52.

Next Generation Vending Machines, pg. 52.

Imagine a future where pocket change could be used to purchase DVD downloads, fresh ice-cream, or even a quick hair touchup… Traditional vending machines are evolving from selling mass-produced cans of soda to offering products and services created on demand, custom-tailored to customers' preferences. Companies like MooBella, MOD Systems, and Beautiful Vending have capitalized on this trend.

Coming to a Cell Phone Near You, pg. 92.

Coming to a Cell Phone Near You, pg. 92.

A watch with caller-id. A stereo that plays songs from your cell phone. A picture frame that shows off the pictures on your cell phone. This summer enjoy go-anywhere connectivity with hot new products that use Bluetooth to get the most from your phone's (or laptop's) music, photos, and calling features.

The Last Green Mile pg. 37.

The Last Green Mile pg. 37.

Solar energy is a $15 billion business worldwide and growing 40% annually. Public concern over global warming, the environment, and rising electric bills have started the race to build a one-stop national brand for all your clean power needs. The general idea: Call a toll-free number and a renewable-energy specialist walks you through the process, discussing the best technology options for your location.

Brave New Mouse, pg. 78.

Brave New Mouse, pg. 78.

When Disney-ABC agreed to sell its prime-time hits on Apple's iTunes, the deal set off a revolution inside the media giant.