Fastcompany.Com Wins Eppy Award Forbest National Magazine-Affiliated Web Site

NEW YORK, May 24, 2007 – Editor & Publisher and MediaWeektoday presented FastCompany.com, a Mansueto Digital property, the 2007 EPpy Award for the Best National Magazine-Affiliated Web Site. Winners were announced at the Interactive Media Conference and Trade Show in Miami.

The 2007 EPpy Awards honor the Best Media-Affiliated Internet Services. The Awards, now in their 12th year, have been broadened beyond

their original focus on the interactive newspaper industry to reflect both the maturing of the Internet industry, where media-affiliated sites

compete for both users and revenues, and the expanded scope of the Interactive Media. Entries to the competition were reviewed and rated by

a team of distinguished judges from the media industry chosen by the management of Editor & Publisher and Mediaweek.

“EPpy Awards are granted to a prestigious few, and we’re thrilled to be recognized by our peers in the industry,” said Mansueto Digital President

Ed Sussman. “According to the latest @plan reporting for 2007, the Inc.com and FastCompany.com network indexes highest among its

competitors for Business Purchase Decision Makers. FastCompany.com continues to boast a rich array of content for business professionals,

including daily news, blogs, multimedia, how-to guides, and practical tips and tools – all of which make the site an essential daily destination.”

Fastcompany.com is home to those passionate about business ideas. Last year FastCompany.com launched FC Experts, a series of blogs

featuring more than 30 business innovators. Combined with FC Now, the first staff-written business blog, Fastcompany.com provides business

daily insight from dozens of leading authorities. The online editorial staff and expert columnists at FastCompany.com engage readers daily on a

range of topics; from the impact of design in business to fragmenting markets. In addition to its award-winning staff-written daily blog (FC Now)

the site features video content, podcasts, slideshows, and Web-exclusive interviews and features.

This win comes on the heels of Mansueto Ventures’ recent announcement on the formation of Mansueto Digital and a $10 million investment in

the new division. Mansueto Digital will be dedicated to the aggressive growth of multiple digital platforms.

About FastCompany.com:

Fastcompany.com is a leading website for business people passionate about ideas. Topics include the impact of design in business, digital

media, fast-moving technology, fragmenting markets, demanding customers, environmental peril, and geopolitical turmoil. In addition to its

award-winning staff-written daily blog, FC Now, the site features video content, podcasts, slideshows, and Web-exclusive interviews and

features. The site can be found at //www.fastcompany.com.

« Back to Press Releases