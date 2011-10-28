Featured in the September issue of Fast Company Magazine

Cover Story: He Sold His Soul To Wal-Mart, p.74
Once the youngest president of the Sierra Club, Adam Werbach used to call Wal-Mart toxic. Now the company is his biggest client. Can he save the planet by working with Wal-Mart or is he just being used? Fast Company Writer Danielle Sacks is available to discuss the background and motivation behind this unlikely pairing; the reaction of the environmental community; and the status of Wal-Mart’s major environmental and sustainability initiatives.
Microsoft’s Class Action, p. 87
Across the country, talent-hungry corporations – from IBM and Google to Chevron and Boeing – are trying to save our struggling public schools. Are they creating smarter kids – or a fleet of drones? Fast Company Executive Editor Will Bourne is available to discuss the controversial role corporations are playing in public education; the tearing apart of the traditional curriculum; Microsoft’s School of the Future and other corporate-sponsored education initiatives; and the initial results of this educational experiment.
Girl Power, p. 104
Seventeen-year-old Ashley Quaills has built one of the hottest sites on the Web (“I’m ahead of Oprah!”) and taken in more than $1 million creating design layouts for MySpace pages at her site, Whateverlife.com. Her girl-powered pages attract a few hundred thousand girls a day, an audience advertisers can’t ignore. How did she turn a hobby into a million dollar business without the help of any rich relatives or professional mentors? Fast Company Writer Chuck Salter is available to discuss how a 15 year-old’s hobby became a $50,000-to-$70,000-a-month business, complications surrounding her sudden success, and Ashley’s plans for the future.
People-Powered Search In Action, p. 97
Serial webmeister Jason Calacanis founded Silicon Alley Media and sold Weblogs Inc. to AOL for $25 million. For his third act, he returns to the Web with a search engine that actually uses human guides to find the best results. His new people-powered search includes plans to use Google to beat Google. Fast Company Contributor Adam Penenberg is available to discuss Calacanis’ vision for the future of Web search.
NextGear: By the People, For the People, p. 66
From Microsoft to Nokia, consumer-electronics companies are embracing the open-source model – enlisting volunteer developers, designers, and just regular folk – to create cooler products for their customers. Fast Company Writer Michael Prospero is available to discuss why consumers make the best innovators and the impact it’s having on sales and marketing, as well as five new products developed by volunteers/consumers via this model.
Fast Food Medicine, pg. 37.
Retail medical health clinics, where a nurse practitioner handles routine issues such as colds, pinkeye, and bug bites have gone from an experiment to a phenomenon in just a few years. There are now about 350 for-profit clinics run by some 40 different companies; the number would more than triple by the end of 2007. Are these clinics fast-food medicine, a potentially more dangerous sibling to fast-food dining? Or could they be a solution to our intractable national health-care cost problem? Fast Company Senior Writer Ellen McGirt is available to discuss how these retail clinics work and if your viewers should consider a MinuteClinic or stick with their family doctor.
Eco-Friendly Office Products, pg. 64.
Americans spend 905 of their time indoors – and much of that at work. According to the EPA, air pollution is up to five times worse inside than outside. Harsh cleaning chemicals contribute to the problem. In fact, one-third of the cleaning products that janitors handle contain chemicals that can cause skin and eye irritation, cancer, or reproductive disorders. A Fast Company editor is available to discuss the new eco-cleaners that are comparably priced and much safer for workers.