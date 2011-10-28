Featured in the September issue of Fast Company Magazine

Once the youngest president of the Sierra Club, Adam Werbach used to call Wal-Mart toxic. Now the company is his biggest client. Can he save the planet by working with Wal-Mart or is he just being used? Fast Company Writer Danielle Sacks is available to discuss the background and motivation behind this unlikely pairing; the reaction of the environmental community; and the status of Wal-Mart’s major environmental and sustainability initiatives.

Across the country, talent-hungry corporations – from IBM and Google to Chevron and Boeing – are trying to save our struggling public schools. Are they creating smarter kids – or a fleet of drones? Fast Company Executive Editor Will Bourne is available to discuss the controversial role corporations are playing in public education; the tearing apart of the traditional curriculum; Microsoft’s School of the Future and other corporate-sponsored education initiatives; and the initial results of this educational experiment.

Seventeen-year-old Ashley Quaills has built one of the hottest sites on the Web (“I’m ahead of Oprah!”) and taken in more than $1 million creating design layouts for MySpace pages at her site, Whateverlife.com. Her girl-powered pages attract a few hundred thousand girls a day, an audience advertisers can’t ignore. How did she turn a hobby into a million dollar business without the help of any rich relatives or professional mentors? Fast Company Writer Chuck Salter is available to discuss how a 15 year-old’s hobby became a $50,000-to-$70,000-a-month business, complications surrounding her sudden success, and Ashley’s plans for the future.

