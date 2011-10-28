Featured in the October issue of Fast Company Magazine

Fast Company Names the 2007 Masters of Design
Are good design and business value mutually exclusive? According to companies like HP, Coke, Nike, and Proctor & Gamble the answer is undeniably “no.” In fact these companies have incorporated design into all aspects of their interactions with their customers and have found considerable success through this sort of full-throttle design engagement. Fast Company’s “Masters of Design” issue names the top men and women who are using design and innovation to separate themselves from the competition, including:
- Yves Béhar – From fashion to the $100 laptop, Yves Béhar is reimagining the objects of modern life – and teaching corporations new ways to grow (page 92).
- Paola Antonelli – Curator at New York’s Museum of Modern Art, sits at the center of the design universe (page 102).
- Bob Greenberg – A decade before most shops began talking about interactive advertising, Greenberg’s agency, R/GA, was making it (page 108).
Designers on the Rise, page 116.
Fast Company introduces you to the designers who are quickly making their mark in design in everything from golf shoes to gas stations. Fast Company Senior Writer Linda Tischler is available to discuss the future of design.
Fast CompanyExposes Cracks in LEED Certification for “Green” Buildings, pg. 128
The LEED rating for “green” buildings makes us all feel good – especially the architects and developers using it to sell their properties. But what does the plaque on the front of a $700 million tower really mean? Fast Company finds that asking that question exposes some serious cracks in the world’s biggest green-building brand name – Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design, or LEED. Increasingly, critics say that the LEED standard falls short of what’s possible in terms of saving energy. Awarding gold – and silver and platinum – certification has been a gold mine for the nonprofit organization. Once a small operation with seven paid employees, it now fields a 116-member staff and earns 95% of its $50 million annual budget. Could the council’s financial success be standing in the way of cutting-edge green-building standards? Fast Company Contributing Writer Anya Kamenetz is available to discuss the business behind the LEED rating system and expose the certification’s limitations.
As Citywide Plastic-Bag Bans Gain Momentum Fast Company Reports on Retailers Who Are Forcing Change, pg. 64
Fast Company reports on how citywide plastic-bag bans are gaining momentum and how retailers are leading their customers to force this change. In November, the city of San Francisco, which spends $8 million a year on bag cleanup, will require grocery stores with net profits of more than $2 million a year and drugstores with more than five locations to use compostable bags. Cities from New York to Toronto to Los Angeles are considering measures similar to San Francisco’s. But some of the nation’s best-known retailers are already engaging with customers about what to do with plastic bags. From Wal-Mart and Target to Whole Foods and Ikea, Fast Company rates the effectiveness of these high-profile retail programs. Fast Company Senior Writer Ellen McGirt is available to discuss measures both cities and major retailers are taking to recycle, downcycle and reuse plastic bags.
Cafeteria 2.0: Fast Company Explores the Corporate Cafeteria of the Future, pg. 60
If you believe the old adage “an army marches on its stomach” then you’d understand why many top-tier Silicone Valley firms are overhauling their cafeterias to reflect not only the appetites but the attitudes of their workforce. Fast Company magazine uncovers this latest trenddeemed “Cafeteria 2.0”. While the first generation of Silicon Valley cafeterias attempted to inspire workforce loyalty and long hours by providing restaurant-quality food, today resourceful employers like Yahoo and eBay have come to understand how food choices can underscore personal identity and individual tastes. Fast Company Senior Writer Ellen McGirt is available to highlight some of the novel approaches to corporate cuisine taken by four Bay Area firms and how their efforts have provided unexpected returns.