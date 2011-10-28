Featured in the October issue of Fast Company Magazine

Are good design and business value mutually exclusive? According to companies like HP, Coke, Nike, and Proctor & Gamble the answer is undeniably “no.” In fact these companies have incorporated design into all aspects of their interactions with their customers and have found considerable success through this sort of full-throttle design engagement. Fast Company’s “Masters of Design” issue names the top men and women who are using design and innovation to separate themselves from the competition, including:

Yves Béhar – From fashion to the $100 laptop, Yves Béhar is reimagining the objects of modern life – and teaching corporations new ways to grow (page 92).

– From fashion to the $100 laptop, Yves Béhar is reimagining the objects of modern life – and teaching corporations new ways to grow (page 92). Paola Antonelli – Curator at New York’s Museum of Modern Art, sits at the center of the design universe (page 102).

– Curator at New York’s Museum of Modern Art, sits at the center of the design universe (page 102). Bob Greenberg – A decade before most shops began talking about interactive advertising, Greenberg’s agency, R/GA, was making it (page 108).

Designers on the Rise, page 116.

Fast Company introduces you to the designers who are quickly making their mark in design in everything from golf shoes to gas stations. Fast Company Senior Writer Linda Tischler is available to discuss the future of design.

Fast CompanyExposes Cracks in LEED Certification for “Green” Buildings, pg. 128

The LEED rating for “green” buildings makes us all feel good – especially the architects and developers using it to sell their properties. But what does the plaque on the front of a $700 million tower really mean? Fast Company finds that asking that question exposes some serious cracks in the world’s biggest green-building brand name – Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design, or LEED. Increasingly, critics say that the LEED standard falls short of what’s possible in terms of saving energy. Awarding gold – and silver and platinum – certification has been a gold mine for the nonprofit organization. Once a small operation with seven paid employees, it now fields a 116-member staff and earns 95% of its $50 million annual budget. Could the council’s financial success be standing in the way of cutting-edge green-building standards? Fast Company Contributing Writer Anya Kamenetz is available to discuss the business behind the LEED rating system and expose the certification’s limitations.