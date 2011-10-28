Featured in the November issue of Fast Company Magazine

Why are Arnold Schwarzenegger and Neil Young handing over their cars to Johnathan Goodwin? In Wichita, genius car tinkerer Goodwin takes the biggest American gas-guzzlers and rejiggers them to quadruple their normal mileage and push emissions close to zero, all while doubling the horsepower. That’s right, he’s created an engine that’s simultaneously green and mean. Goodwin says American automakers could adapt his methods easily. So why isn’t it happening? Has this guy figured out a way to save Detroit and produce a radically cleaner and cheaper future for the American car? Contributing Writer Clive Thompson is available to discuss the impact Goodwin will have on American automakers.

5 Things Every Business Needs To Know About Facebook’s Future, pg. 84.

With its platform newly opened to outside developers, Facebook, now valued at $15 billion after a recent $240 million investment from Microsoft, just seems to get hotter. How will Facebook eventually monetize its millions of fans without losing its user-friendly reputation and how soon will the race for cash flow begin? In a one-on-one interview with CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Senior Writer Ellen McGirt analyzes their next steps, the eco-system rising around their site, and how businesses that ignore the evolution do so at their own risk.

10 Cell Phone Applications That Let You Ditch the Laptop, pg. 67.

Thanks to new applications for your phone, life for the traveling executive can be as productive as life in the office. From converting voicemail to text messages, controlling multiple phone lines, and even assessing traffic conditions in unfamiliar locales, video podcast pioneer and blogger Robert Scoble reports on a series of new services for road warriors that go way beyond email and calendaring. Columnist Robert Scoble is available to demonstrate the new applications and show just how easy it is.

Can Ebay Control its Inner-Chaos? pg. 100.