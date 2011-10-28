Featured in the December/January issue of Fast Company Magazine

Open Season On Apple, pg. 82. Apple is arguably the most successful company in Silicon Valley these days. It is widely admired for its customer-focused products, its enviable design aesthetic, and unmatched success with problem solving. Yet, restrictive tech model is at odds with a prevailing assumption in most of techland that open-platform collaboration and iterative group work are what drive creativity and growth. Fast Company’s December/January cover story, “Open Season on Apple,” illuminates a philosophical divide in Silicon Valley and across our economy. Is openness and sharing undeniably the route to progress? Or is the conventional wisdom on this topic faulty – is the pressure of isolation what’s most needed to drive innovation? Fast Company Contributing Writer Adam Penenberg is available to discuss the challenges facing Apple.

How Healthy is Your Gene Pool, pg. 54.

Would you want to know if you were going to develop cancer sometime during your life? Fast Company investigates the growing number of new companies that promise to gauge your genetic risk for developing a raft of diseases. Companies such as Navigenics, 23andMe, and DNA Direct will screen a client’s DNA, and predict the risk of getting about 20 conditions – including breast cancer, prostate cancer, and type 2 diabetes. Investors are betting millions that consumers will buy this new testing, but how will consumers and insurance companies react? Fast Company Senior Editor Jeff Chu is available to discuss the impact these new companies will have on consumers, doctors, and insurers.

Turmoil in Toyland, pg. 29.

This year, more than 20 million toys have been pulled off the shelves due to safety concerns. With the holiday shopping season in full swing, Fast Company asked retailers, toymakers, testers, and advocates how they are adjusting to the recall scare and what impact it will have on holiday sales. Interviews were conducted with Toys “R” Us CEO Jerry Storch, Consumer Advocate Stephanie Oppenheim, Fisher-Price Director of Worldwide Safety Kitty Pilarz, and STR, one of the industry’s leading third-party labs, among others. Fast Company Senior Editor David Lidsky is available to discuss holiday toy sale concerns and possible solutions to build confidence with toy safety.

Quicken For Slakers, pg. 46.

Americans under 35 on average spend 16% more than they earn. But a booming new online site called Mint is having unexpected successreversing that trend. This service is taking on Quicken by merging personal finance with Web 2.0, providing users with almost instantaneous spending tracking, trends, and even personalized suggestions on ways to save. Can a Web 2.0 personal-finance site get twentysomethings to be smart with their cash? Fast Company magazineContributing Writer Anya Kamenetz is available to discuss the new crop of personal finance sites and demonstrate the features of Mint.

Presidential Campaign 2.0, pg. 73.

In today’s world a successful political campaign must go well beyond kissing babies and discussing policy door-to-door. That’s why some presidential hopefuls are communicating with potential voters by venturing into of social media. Fast Company tech blogger Robert Scoble takes looks at the many ways candidates are setting themselves, from text messaging to photo sharing and more. Columnist Robert Scoble is available via satellite from San Francisco to talk about how presidential candidates are using new media to reach younger voters.

TO THE MOON (IN A MINIVAN):

A Behind-the-Scenes Look at NASA’s New Space Shuttle, pg. 123. It’s been 32 years since NASA’s engineers sat down to design a new spaceship. Although the shuttle’s key elements have been flying for three decades, its technology has never moved from cutting-edge to manageable. Fast Company Editor-at-Large Charles Fishman, known for his investigative pieces, takes a behind-the-scenes look at the new American spaceship being designed by NASA and Lockheed Martin. Fishman explores how the new Orion capsule hopes to take astronauts routinely to the moon and the space station, using the off-the-shelf technology they are using – including custom-designed computers and technology borrowed from NASCAR. Fast Company Editor-at-Large Charles Fishman is available to discuss the new space shuttle being designed by NASA.

The Most Creative Gift Guide Ever, pg. 98.

From high-tech to high-impact, Fast Company offers a gift guide for every personality. Plus – CEO’S reveal their ultimate holiday wish listsÖfrom personal jets to solar-powered laptops. Fast Company Staff Writer Danielle Sacks is available to demonstrate this year’s hottest gifts for multitaskers, road warriors, procrastinators, and more.