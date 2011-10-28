Mansueto Digital Announces Launch of New Video Network FastCompany.TV

NEW YORK, January 16, 2008 – Mansueto Digital President Edward Sussman today announced the launch of FastCompany.TV, a new online video network featuring coverage of bleeding edge technology trends, interviews with leading executives and business people, reviews of the latest technology products, and lifestyle programming.

Robert Scoble, one of the most popular technology bloggers in the world, will serve as Managing Director of the site, which is slated to launch in March.

Scoble’s daily video series, ScobleTV, will be featured on FastCompany.TV. Scoble’s current video show receives about one million views a month. Scoble is highly regarded for his coverage of emerging technology trends from both start ups and established tech companies, especially in the Web 2.0 and social media space.

Scoble will also bring his popular blog, Scobleizer.com, to the Mansueto Digital network of sites, which includes FastCompany.com, Inc.com, IncBizNet.com and IncTechnology.com.

“I decided to join up with Fast Company because I wanted to work with a brand well known for covering innovation and technology in an authoritative, provocative manner,” said Scoble. “And I’m excited that the Mansueto Digital websites are innovating in the social media space themselves.”

FastCompany.TV will debut several programs over the course of 2008 featuring Scoble and other well known personalities.