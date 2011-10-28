Featured in the February issue of Fast Company

Fast Company magazine’s February cover story takes an in-depth look at how Dirty Jobs’ Mike Rowe turned a disgusting idea into fame and fortune for the Discovery Channel and built a dynamic brand for himself in the process. Now Ford, HP, and others all want a piece of him. Senior Writer Ellen McGirt went into the trenches with Rowe to find out how he built an empire on dirt. Senior Writer Ellen McGirt is available to discuss Rowe’s dirty trip to stardom.

The Cleanest Oil Companies, pg. 90.

Are all oil companies equally bad or can investors cash in on energy stocks without sacrificing their social conscience? Fast Company turned to top sustainability experts, who ranked the social impact and environmental practices of the 10 largest integrated oil companies. The results include everything from carbon emissions to workplace safety. Contributing writer Amy Feldman and sustainability experts Paul Herman and Sara Olsen are available to discuss how the oil companies compare-and how humanitarian and environmental policies are changing.

Germs That Can Fuel Your Car, pg. 45.

Ethanol is so yesterday: A growing number of companies are using DNA-engineered technology to custom-create bacteria that can manufacture fuel on command. Senior Editor Jeff Chu is available to discuss the advantages of bacteria fuel, how long before it’s available on the market, and how it compares to ethanol, algae biodiesel, and soy biodiesel.

The Un-Tipping Point: Best-Selling Author Malcolm Gladwell Under Fire, pg. 74.

The book The Tipping Point put Influentials at the center of the marketing universe. Columbia scientist Duncan Watts says he disagrees-and can prove it. His studies could overturn the whole “Influentials” theory of marketing. Contributing Writer Clive Thompson is available to discuss Watts’s attack on viral campaigning-and why mass marketing may be better.

Painting the White House Green, pg. 62.

From classrooms to boardrooms, global warming is a hot topic. But so far it’s been scarcely mentioned in presidential-election coverage. Why not? And how might a candidate embrace the green movement to heat up their campaign? Columnist David Roberts is available to discuss ways presidential candidates can make eco-issues a distinguishing position-and connect with both voters and businesses.

Who Owns Your Health Records?, pg. 25.

If congress passes a bill allowing for an electronic health system, how much personal privacy will the average consumer give up? Will the potential benefits of higher-quality care and lower costs outweigh the risks? Senior Editor David Lidsky is available to discuss the pros and cons of an electronic health-care system.