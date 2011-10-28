Fast Company Magazine Posts Third Consecutive Period Of Double-Digit Newsstand Sales Growth

NEW YORK, February 11, 2008 – Fast Company magazine today announced its FAS-FAX performance for the six months ended December 31, 2007 as reported by the Audit Bureau of Circulations (ABC). Among the 300+ U.S. consumer magazines that claimed rate base for 2007, Fast Company magazine ranks eight in growth of single copy newsstand sales.

Among the 700+ total U.S. ABC-audited titles, Fast Company magazine saw continued momentum in its rate of growth of single copy newsstand sales. For the six months ended December 31, 2007, Fast Company magazine ranks 13th compared to the same prior period.

Fast Company reported a total paid circulation base of 749,095 and saw its newsstand sales increase 38% over the same period in 2007, to an average of 30,515. This marks the 3rd consecutive reporting period in which Fast Company delivered industry leading half-over-half percentage growth, having posted single copies sales growth of 37% and 35% for the two preceding reporting period.

Every six months, publishers file their circulation claims with ABC, resulting in an ABC Publisher’s Statement and a listing in ABC’s FAS-FAX report. Member listings in FAS-FAX are preliminary, top-line circulation averages, culled from the newly-filed claims, which are subject to audit.

About Fast Company magazine:

Founded in 1995 and acquired in 2005 by Mansueto Ventures, LLC, award-winning Fast Company magazine (www.FastCompany.com) covers the ideas, trends and visionaries that are sparking change and creating the future of business. With a total paid circulation of 746,161, Fast Company explores the profound innovation, creative breakthroughs, best and “next” practices that are driving the business world.