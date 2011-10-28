Featured in the April issue of Fast Company

Barack Obama owes much of his success to his ability to market himself like a consumer brand. Fast Company magazine’s April cover story, “The Brand Called Obama,” investigates how his campaign challenges not just conventional political assumptions but also conventional business assumptions. The magazine points out business lessons of Obama’s rise, from marketing strategies and leadership styles to the future of the workplace. Fast Company Senior Writer Ellen McGirt is available to discuss how Obama’s campaign is changing the business landscape.

Once the quintessential innovative company, AOL did worse than fall from grace after the Time Warner merger. In just the past few years, AOL has imploded, crippled by a lack of business vision and a foolish aversion to embracing the new. How fear of risk, taking unwise risks, and an unwillingness to stick with risks worth taking doomed an opportunity for revival.

As oil crests $110 a barrel, Iceland-a country with no coal, no oil, and no trees-is leading the way to a hydrogen-powered future. GM, Daimler, Royal Dutch Shell, and Norsk Hydro are among the companies studying the Icelandic model. Government officials are also starting to wonder how America might follow in Iceland's footsteps.

