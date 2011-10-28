Featured in the May issue of Fast Company

Ning isn’t just a site where users can build their own social networks – it’s a model of how to create a perpetual growth machine. Netscape creator Marc Andreesen and ex-Goldman tech analyst Gina Bianchini have tapped into the secret power that fuels Facebook, eBay, Google, Twitter, Digg, Flickr and more. The result is not simply a target-rich environment for advertisers, but a self-perpetuating “viral loop” that’s turning Ning into a model of what the Web can do for business. Contributing Writer Adam Penenberg is available to discuss Ning’s success and the power of viral loops.

Your Doctor Will Meet You At The Airport, pg. 108.

Could the solution to rising U.S. health-care costs be outsourcing treatment to foreign locales such as Bangkok? Unknown to most Americans, major insurers, including UnitedHealth and Aetna and employers as mainstream as the city of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, are already laying the foundation for a new global system that just might have you packing your bags for your next surgery. Contributing Writer Greg Lindsay is available to discuss how a new model of globalized health care could change medical treatment for everyone.

Hollywood’s Geek Elite, pg. 92.

From Lost to Heros, a small clique of sci-fi true believers are taking TV networks into the next generation by teaching the industry how to connect with fans in the digital era. Says Tim Kring, the creator of NBC’s hit drama Heros, “In five years the idea of broadcast will be gone.” Fast Company reports on how Hollywood’s Geek Elite are creating a new kind of interactive entertainment, using social networks, video games, comics, Web-only episodes and more. Contributing Writer David Kushner is available to discuss how creative producers at Lost, Heros, Battlestar Gallactica and CSI are leading Hollywood into a new era.

GE Lifts Off In China, pg. 86.