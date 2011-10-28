Featured in the June issue of Fast Company

Microsoft’s problematic reputation has suffered a series of devastating blows recently, from its bungled Yahoo bid to Apple’s biting “Mac vs. PC” campaign. So the software giant has turned to ad-industry renegade Alex Bogusky-who helped make Burger King, VW and Orville Redenbacher hip-to overhaul its brand personality. But can even the Steve Jobs of the ad world pull off such a stunt for the House of Vista?Fast Company Staff Writer Danielle Sacks is available to discuss the motivation behind this unlikely pairing, and weigh in on Microsoft’s chances for brand reinvention.

Special Report: China Storms Africa, pg.100

In less than a decade, China has swept across sub-Saharan Africa, locking down supplies of nearly every natural resource known to man, from timber to copper to oil. Investigative reporter Richard Behar traveled to the region for Fast Company, bringing back an epic tale that transforms not only our view of the planet but also our role upon it. Contributing writer Richard Behar, winner of the National Magazine Award and the Loeb Award, among many others, is available to discuss globalization and Sino-American competition in an increasingly resource-hungry world.

18 Programs to Supercharge Your iPhone, pg. 59.

As the iPhone nears its first birthday, tech blogger Robert Scoble taps his network of experts to identify the latest and greatest software for the iPhone addict. Robert Scoble is available via satellite from San Francisco to demonstrate new iPhone applications and show how easy it is to get them on your phone.

Coffee, By The Numbers, pg.37.