Featured in the July/August issue of Fast Company

As Olympic athletes gather for the Games in Beijing this August, many of them will be wearing shoes built like suspension bridges; using softball bats made of aerospace carbon; or wearing swimsuits that literally shrink the swimmer. The July/August issue of Fast Company peeks inside the secret labs at Adidas, Nike and Speedo, and reveals the products helping Olympic athletes go higher, faster, stronger. Fast Company also reports that Nike’s Flywire HyperDunk basketball shoes-which utilize a space-age fiber called Vectran-could also change the shoe business. They are not constructed like traditional shoes but “printed out” via embroidery machines. As Paul Hochman writes, “There have been rumors that the new technique is so inexpensive it could allow Nike to return some of its manufacturing to the United States from China.” That would be an ironic and unexpected outcome for the Beijing Olympics. Fast Company Contributing Writer Paul Hochman is available to discuss the 18 hot new products that will give the U.S. an edge up on the competition.

Last Call, pg.124 Online gambling has grown from a market size of zero in 1990 to somewhere in the neighborhood of $15 billion today. On top of it all was Calvin Ayre, founder of online gaming powerhouse Bodog, who had mountains of cash, beautiful women, and a nonstop round-the-world party. This spring Ayre abruptly retired and then disappeared. In the July/August issue is the last interview Calvin Ayregave before he disappeared. The question now is: why did the flashy face of BoDog suddenly vanish, and where did he go? More importantly, will he ever come back? Fast Company Contributing Writer Josh Dean is available to discuss the mystery behind what has happened to Calvin Ayre as well as his vision for the future of the industry. Carbon Boom, pg.108 The carbon-credit market, promoted as a way to slow global warming, already measures in the tens of billions of dollars and is expanding at a breakneck pace (the U.S. Carbon market alone is projected to reach $1 trillion by 2020). Sounds great, but there is one problem: the notion that a carbon market can save the planet is still unproven. The July/August issue takes a look at how at the core of the carbon market stands a cadre of young, idealistic Yale forestry grads intent on saving the planet, and making some money in the process. Fast Company Staff Writer (and Yale grad) Anya Kamenetz is available to discuss this unusual group leading the charge for a carbon credit market and their likelihood for success. Green Grown the Rockers, pg. 27 This summer musicians from Jack Johnson to John Mayer will be cleaning up their acts, concert promoters will be buying carbon offsets and recycling, and the Green Apple Festival will span eight cities as summer concerts go green. The July/August issue investigates how the music business and the green business community are coming together for a rocking summer. Fast Company Editor Tom Foster is available to discuss how the music industry is going green.

Inside Hackerland, pg.51 Most people are unaware that there exists a shadowy underworld where rogue employees sell holes in their companies’ software – blackmarket code so disruptive that it can fetch anywhere from a few thousand dollars to the high six figures. The July/August issue goes inside the code-crasher underworld to find out who’s doing the buying (governments – both allies and enemies of the United States – are among the biggest buyers), who’s doing the selling, and who is at risk. Fast Company Contributing Writer Adam L. Penenberg is available to discuss the cost of cybercrime on corporations and the American economy. The Numbers Behind America’s Favorite Sausage, pg. 39 Did you know that the 2007 winner of the Nathan’s annual hot dog eating, Joey Chestnut, ate 66 hot dogs in 12 minutes? Or that Americans will eat about 2.3 billion hot dogs – a disgusting eight per person – during National Hot Dog Month? National Hot Dog Day is July 18th, but the 4th is the biggest dog day. The July/August issue takes a look at facts and figures behind ever single wiener. Fast Company Staff Writer Anya Kamenetz is available to discuss the fourth of July’s favorite food. Baseball’s Baby-Faced Managers, pg. 43 In an age when individual baseball franchises are valued as high as $1.2 billion, geeky, stats-loving, post-Moneyball general managers are now leading the game. Of the last 10 General Managers hired in MLB, six have been age 40 or under, and not one has played a single pro inning. The July/August issue interviews Texas Ranger GM Jon Daniels, who at age 30 is the youngest GM in baseball, to find out how he and four other 30-something non-athletes are changing the game. Fast Company Contributing Writer Jeff Pearlman is available to discuss the new cohort of MLB executives.

P&G’s Failed Chemistry Test, pg. 71 P&G wants to sell $20 billion worth of ecofriendly innovation by 2013, a significant increase to P&G’s current $76 billion in annual sales. Their approach: to develop energy-saving products such as Tide Coldwater. But many in the industry, from Clorox to Method, are taking another route -moving to nontoxic, natural cleaning formulas. While P&G’s focuses its sustainability initiatives on the reduction of waste and the consumption of energy, the July/August issue asks whether or not P&G is doing enough to eliminate the use of chemicals that are harmful to human health and the environment. Fast Company Green Business Columnist Melanie Warner is available to discuss P&G’s sustainability initiatives. The Greening of Housing, pg. 98 As home prices plunge architects Matthew Berman and Andrew Kotchen aren’t worried about their business, instead they see this as an opportunity of a lifetime, the chance to jolt Americans to embrace green housing. Residential buildings now account for 21% of national energy consumption, and with green housing predicted to grow from $12 billion this year to somewhere between $40 and $70 billion by 2012, Berman and Kotchen are positioning themselves at the center of what appears to be the one bright spot in the housing industry. The July/August issue asks the question: Will a nation thatequates bigger with better ever be able to embrace smaller and greener? Fast Company Senior Writer Linda Tischler is available to discuss the potential for green housing. « Back to Press Releases