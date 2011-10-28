Road Trip! Founders Of YouTube, LinkedIn, And Others Tackle Brain Drain In Malaysia

Jawed Karim, cofounder of YouTube, Naval Ravikant, founder of AngelList, Konstantin Guericke, cofounder of LinkedIn, and Saad Khan, a partner at CMEA investments, took a trip to Malaysia last week. And they weren’t there to splash in tropical waters.

The group went to speak and inspire some 1,000 entrepreneurs during a two-day conference designed to teach critical skills to startups on taking ideas to market, raising funding, and finding talent.

Except this wasn’t your average skill-building symposium. The conference was designed to spur an entrepreneurial ecosystem in a country that’s trying to combat a decade-long brain drain and keep economic momentum high after a recovery in 2010.

Backed by Startup Malaysia, an organization founded by Dhakshinamoorthy Balakrishnan (Dash) and presented the Multimedia Development Corporation (MDeC) which advises the Malaysian government, and Global Entrepreneurship Sdn Bhd, a Malaysian nonprofit that provides education and mentoring for high growth startups, Startup Malaysia’s co-founder Rebeca Hwang tells Fast Company that these gatherings are a proven way to generate jobs and growth.

First by showing it is possible to start and build a thriving business in your own country. In addition to Silicon Valley’s luminaries, speakers included successful Malaysian entrepreneurs such as Groupsmore’s Joel Neoh, the 28-year-old head of the online bulk discount startup with a million subscribers that was recently acquired by Groupon for an undisclosed amount.

Another presenter was Green Packet Bhd’s managing director and CEO C.C. Puan, who originally took his networking equipment ideas to Silicon Valley in 1990s. Though he failed in the tech hub, the MDeC provided another chance to start the business in Malaysia. Green Packet is now a prominent provider of networking products and through its subsidiary also provides wireless broadband service.