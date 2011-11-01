Hot Off The Twitter Bot: How To Train Your Newspaper To Survive The Digital Age

The New York Times recently reported a quarterly profit of $15.7 million driven, in part, by its success at drawing paying subscribers to its website. The news put some much-needed wind in the sails of an industry navigating the choppiest of waters. But to see a newspaper that may be innovating even faster and more creatively than the Times, and which may point the way toward a brighter future for old-school media outlets, one must gaze across the Atlantic at the London-based Guardian.

Ironically, the Guardian is taking the opposite approach: It’s making the open, pay-wall free approach work by being leaps ahead of everyone else in the digital space. And it’s paying off: Readership on Guardian.co.uk is up by over 40% year over the past two years.

The newspaper’s latest quirky digital experiment is a Twitter-scaling search bot called @GuardianTagBot, launched in beta last week, which is already getting a warm reception. When someone tweets a few search terms (though just one at a time may work better) at the bot, it tweets back with a link to a list of the latest news stories on the Guardian‘s site, making use of the tagging system on the website, to quickly deliver relevant search results on command. “It has fun and charm, but its also fantastically useful and structurally sound,” Janine Gibson, who leads Guardian News & Media’s digital operations in the U.S., tells Fast Company. “It’s all the best things that our tech team does.”

The new service is a work in progress. The bot has a limit of 3,000 searches per day, and it can’t process full sentences. But it’s plum evidence of the Guardian‘s recent creative efforts to use the web to their best editorial and commercial advantage. “@GuardianTagBot is currently both an editorial, tech, and commercial experiment,” Nina Lovelace, Content Development Manager at the Guardian wrote in an email to Fast Company. “We built it to see if it would be popular, and provide a new service for Twitter-using Guardian fans.”

To create TagBot, the Guardian‘s editorial and digital team worked with developers at Smesh, a social media monitoring company, to build “a kind of ‘Twitter bridge’ between Twitter and the Guardian‘s content API,” Lovelace explains. When queries come in via the Twitter stream, the Smesh software runs a semantic analysis, matching the terms up to tags on their content database.

At the bottom of the link list page that the tagbot sends back, users are asked to rate if it’s been a “goodtagbot” or “badtagbot.” Ratings from here are part of what Lovelace and the rest of the team will use to decide if the experiment should continue, and if it does, what direction it should take. “It’s already showing us how our tagging system could be improved to better suit users–but we’ll be collecting usage data over the next month and analyzing it to decide next steps,” Lovelace writes.