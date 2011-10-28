The Creative Voices Behind “Bioshock Infinite” [Video]

The original Bioshock came out of nowhere in 2007 to be a critical and commercial success, not only because of its unique gameplay, but also due to the creation of an intriguing story and world. And while Bioshock 2 found some success, many fans were left wondering what the series’ creator Ken Levine and developers Irrational Games would make next. The result is Bioshock Infinite, a reinvention of the series, with an even greater emphasis on narrative. In the first video below Levine talks about creating the world of Infinite; in the second video he discusses how he works. Lastly, the two lead actors, Troy Baker and Courtnee Draper, chime in about working with Levine and what the game is trying to accomplish.

Ken Levine On Creating Bioshock Infinite

Ken Levine On Work And Management

Bioshock Infinite‘s Courtnee Draper And Troy Baker On Working With Ken Levine