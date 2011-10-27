Fast Company honored as National Magazine Awards Finalist in two prestigious categories: Reporting and General Excellence

New York, March 19, 2009 – Fast Company received two nominations for National Magazine Awards, the magazine industry’s highest honor, from the American Society of Magazine Editors in the categories of Reporting and General Excellence. “China Storms Africa,” by investigative journalist Richard Behar, which appeared in the June 2008 issue, was nominated in the Reporting category, while the June, September and November issues were highlighted in the General Excellence category.

“We are honored by this recognition from the top judges in our industry,” said Bob Safian, Editor and Managing Director of Fast Company. “To be chosen alongside magazines like The New Yorker and The Economist is extremely gratifying.”

The other finalists in Fast Company‘s General Excellence category are The Economist, GQ, Wired and Runner’s World.

The additional finalists for the Reporting category are GQ, The New York Times Magazine and The New Yorker.

In a press release announcing the finalists for the 44th annual National Magazine Awards, Sid Holt, Chief Executive of ASME said, “In the midst of a global economic recession, magazines continue to be an unparalleled source of information and inspiration.”

Winners will be announced on April 30.

