Highlights of the Issue: November 2009

Intel Risks it All (Again), by Ellen McGirt, page 88 Andy Grove famously bet Intel on a new chip architecture in the 1980s. Today CEO Paul Otellini is engaged in an even more dramatic bet. The goal: a new kind of Intel-one defined as much by market insights as faster-than-fast technology. How Otellini and right-hand Sean Maloney are reengineering Chipzilla-with assists from Apple, China, and a hip indie ad shop.

“Even for Hollywood, where long odds and high stakes are staples of storytelling, the plotline is a doozy,” writes Chuck Salter about Hulu, which in two years has become the premier broadcast video site on the Web. Jason Kilar, Hulu’s 38-year-old CEO, has drawn in millions of viewers and gobs of ad dollars. Despite competitors on all sides-including his own backers, NBC, Fox and ABC-Kilar is on a mission to save traditional TV from itself.

“Not long ago, economist Noreena Hertz lived at the lefty margins of her field,” writes Danielle Sacks. “But her (widely ignored) prediction of the credit crisis and her call for a more evolved form of capitalism have put her in the spotlight.” Big corporations and governments now turn to the Cambridge professor for insights into what she calls “co-op capitalism.” Says Bono, who enlisted Hertz for his Red campaign: “The Hertz brain is hardwired to the Hertz heart, but it’s the unsentimental economic analysis that makes her such an effective instrument for change.”

Billions have been spent in search of miracle cures promised by the decoding of the human genome. Yet as David H. Freedman reports, most geneticists now quietly admit that such miracles are still far, far away-if they ever arrive at all: “Genome-based treatments are in the drug pipeline in the same way that the Cleveland Indians are in the World Series pipeline.”

The rise of “augmented reality” apps – such as Yelp’s iPhone app – and how layering data on top of smartphone and computer screens is both a fad and the future.

As Diageo celebrates the 250th anniversary of Cuervo on Nov. 2, an agave-eye view on the fascinating (and salty) history of the margarita-now the most popular cocktail in America.